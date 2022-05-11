TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill that will make it easier for the Monroe County government to continue its efforts to make homes more resilient to hurricanes and flooding.
The bill, SB 442, widens the authority of the Monroe County Land Authority and enables it to assist private property owners in grant applications to mitigate flooding and storm impacts by elevating homes, demolishing older homes below minimum flood elevation and rebuilding them, or buying out properties in low-lying areas from willing sellers.
The Monroe County Land Authority's traditional function has been to purchase and manage land for conservation and retirement of development rights. The bill adds to Monroe County’s efforts to increase overall resilience of private property in the Keys by opening up annual funding opportunities to private property owners, thereby complimenting efforts to rebuild infrastructure like roads, drainage and other public facilities, county Land Authority Executive Director Christine Hurley said.
“We are excited to see the governor’s signature on this bill. The passing of this bill adds another tool to our toolbox to make the Florida Keys more resilient to climate change,” said Monroe County Mayor David Rice, who is also the chairman of the county’s Land Authority board.
Since Hurricane Irma, the county has embarked on several programs to either raise homes in flood-prone areas or buy them and use land for conservation, green space or drainage. The county is currently working with 11 homeowners to secure $2.1 million in federal Flood Mitigation Assistance grant funding to elevate their homes and $1.1 million for five property owners to demolish and rebuild their homes, according to Hurley. The key feature of these grants is that the homes, when redone, will be well over the minimum flood elevation, thereby decreasing the flooding potential for the future. This saves the federal government money, since the National Flood Insurance Program provides flood insurance and wouldn’t have to pay out for flood damage on these elevated homes.
Other communities in the nation have participated in these programs and proven home elevation can decrease claims paid out by Federal Emergency Management Agency. One study in Jefferson Parrish in Louisiana found that $2.4 million spent on mitigation resulted in avoidance of $5.3 million in damages and losses between 2012 and 2021.
Information on programs to raise or demolish and rebuild homes can be found on the county’s webpage at monroecounty-fl.gov/768/Grant-Funding-Flood-Mitigation-Assistanc. The staff contact for this program is Mike Lalbachan at 305-453-8796.