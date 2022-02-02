TALLAHASSEE — Two state bills that make it easier to sue local governments for writing ordinances passed the Florida Senate last Thursday, and Florida Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, voted for both.
Key West and Monroe County government leaders have been raising concerns about the Senate bills and two companion bills in the Florida House of Representatives. The bills could make it more difficult for the city to pass ordinances to implement a referendum that city voters approved limiting the size of cruise ships and number of passengers.
If signed by the governor, SB 280 and HB 403 would require local governments to prepare a business impact statement that includes direct or indirect economic effects before adopting a local ordinance. The bills would also suspend any new ordinances if they are challenged and award successful challengers their legal costs.
SB 280 has been sponsored by state Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Palm Coast, and was passed by the Senate, including Rodriquez, on Thursday. HB 403 has been sponsored by state House Rep. Mike Giallombardo, R-Cape Coral, and was being reviewed last week by the Civil Justice and Property Rights Subcommittee.
Two other bills, SB 620 and House companion HB 569, would allow businesses to claim damages, lawyers fees and court costs if a local ordinance reduces their revenue or profits by at least 15%.
SB 620 has also been sponsored by Hutson and was passed by the entire Senate, including Rodriquez, on Thursday. HB 569 has been sponsored by House Rep. Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, and is currently in the Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee.
“SB 620 and SB 280 work together to safeguard businesses from damaging local regulations while respecting the important role of local government,” Rodriguez said in a text to The Free Press. “SB 280 improves transparency by providing an estimate of how a new ordinance will impact businesses, and SB 620 creates a process for businesses to seek damages when a new regulation causes significant losses for the business. I’m always interested in my constituents concerns and building consensus where we can. But we must start with the principle that we are going to protect our small businesses, the backbone of our community.”
Monroe County government Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson and County Attorney Bob Shillinger addressed the Monroe County Commission on the proposed legislation last week.
The bills are being “fast-tracked” by Republican leaders, who control both chambers of the Florida Legislature, with Tennyson telling the commissioners there is “a lot of muscle behind” the bills.
The bills are “concerning for myself and my counterparts” across the state and could “lead to wide-ranging litigation,” Shillinger told the commission.
Shillinger speculated that the county could have to hire or contract with an economist to analyze proposed ordinances to determine their potential economic impacts before the Monroe County Commission votes on them.
“Our lives will change,” Shillinger said. “How do we do ordinances?”
County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron pointed out the bills are being supported by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and she wanted to reach out to the chambers of commerce in the Florida Keys to determine their position on the bills.
Coldiron reminded them if the county or cities governments are sued, the commercial property owners pay the most in property taxes and tax revenue would be used to pay to defend against the lawsuits and pay damages if the lawsuits were successful.
County Mayor David Rice quipped that if this issue is so important, why hadn’t the state legislators included themselves and the economic impacts from the bills they pass.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston says fighting to stop the bills is a priority.
“This is ludicrous,” Johnston told the Free Press. “This is giving businesses carte blanche to sue local governments. It’s a lawyers bill. ... These are some of the worst bills I have ever seen.”
Johnston has been researching preemption bills and said they are now being used as “punishment” against local governments, she said.
Johnston and City Manager Patti McLauchlin plan to go to the state Capitol in early February to lobby against those bills and work on other city priorities, Johnston said.
State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, called the proposed bills “catastrophic” and potentially “financially devastating” to local governments.
The bills are being criticized across the state for undermining home rule, and the Florida Association of Counties has issued a one-page position paper outlining the problems with the bills.
These bills are the latest in a series of attacks on local governments for imposing regulations that don’t align with the interests of the Republican-dominated state Legislature and the governor.
Last session, the state Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a bill that canceled the will of the voters of Key West, who passed a series of restrictions on the size of cruise ships and the numbers of passengers.
After the Key West City Commission began discussing turning the voter initiatives into city ordinances, state legislators started drafting and filing SB 280 and HB 403 and SB 620 and HB 569.
In November, a bill was drafted that would “abolish” the city of Key West and transfer “all assets and legitimate liabilities and revenue streams to the county.”
The bill never made it out of drafting or was given a number, but was more of a threat from state legislators who are opposed to Key West implementing restrictions on cruise ships. No one ever claimed responsibility for the bill.
That bill and the preemption bill on cruise ships that passed last year show the influence lobbyists and corporations like cruise ship companies have on the state legislators, who receive large donations for their campaigns from such companies.