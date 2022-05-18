KEY WEST — The state board of education, governing body of Florida’s Department of Education, met in the Florida Keys for the first time last Wednesday as it was hosted by the College of the Florida Keys at the Tennessee Williams Theater.
The agenda mainly centered around turnaround options for several struggling mainland schools and increasing teacher pay, an issue that has been highlighted by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state leaders. Florida has some of the lowest-paid teachers in the nation, at an average salary of about $48,000, roughly $10,000 below the national average.
The problem is particularly acute in the Keys, where staffing shortages are a chronic problem at the schools.
Evelio Torres, president of the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade and Monroe, spoke to the board on his concerns on teacher pay for early-grade teachers.
“We visited a number of programs yesterday. They are struggling with the competition they have from hotels and restaurants who are paying $25 an hour. Many of our early educators are still at $13, $14, on a good day $15 an hour, and it’s a real challenge down here,” Torres said.
“We visited a number of programs, all with the same concern. The concern is that they have a waiting list of parents waiting to place their children in the programs. They just cannot find enough teachers.”
Monroe County Superintendent Theresa Axford said in her remarks to the board that “it’s extremely difficult to get people to move to the Keys because of the housing concern and the cost of living.”
The school district is currently working on plans to redevelop one of its administrative properties in Key West into employee housing to provide some relief for that problem.
There were also concerns over cultural issues expressed at the meeting, specifically relating to an item that was ultimately passed that clarified requirements for school districts relating to school safety measures such as suicide prevention, lockdown alert systems and anti-bullying measures.
One speaker, John Jochem of the Lower Keys Conservatives, has spoken at a number of recent Monroe County School Board meetings, and told the board that he believes parents’ rights are being eroded in education.
“In Monroe County they have a new policy on LGBTQ which covers bullying, discrimination and transitioning. The policy seems to be taking away rights from parents, and there’s a conflict between parents and students that should be addressed,” Jochem said. “I think there’s a conflict here with the parent’s bill of rights and with the Bill of Rights. Everybody knows about everything, and there’s a playbook of how to deceive parents. As a board, I think you should address this and have procedures for this.”
Jochem said there should be methods to inform parents of a child’s “gender status.”
“When are you gonna let them know? When they don’t have a wee-wee? At some point, the parents want to know what their rights are,” he said.
Board member Grazie Christie, a Miami-based member, concurred somewhat, adding that she had been contacted by parents with similar concerns.
“I received several calls and I’ve been meeting people in the grocery stores and people are bringing up what that gentleman just brought up related to anti-bullying policy. They feel, people have told me of their experiences in school that the anti-bullying policies are sometimes tied into advocacy groups and advocacy positions on these issues that are continuous,” Christie said.
She said some third parties that are brought into schools for anti-bullying campaigns are “advocating for certain lifestyles that the parents are not being informed about.”
The state board opined that it is important to hold meetings in more rural areas such as the Keys in the future and touted the fact that Florida had opened its schools for in-person learning before other states.
Vice Chair Ben Gibson pointed to a study that showed students benefited from less remote learning during the pandemic.