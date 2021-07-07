MONROE COUNTY — Crime is down across Florida for the 50th straight year, according to the 2020 annual Uniform Crime Report released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Crime in Monroe County also continued steady and significant declines.
The state report, released June 21, shows Florida’s total crime arrest volume dropped 14.1%, or 76,523 fewer reported index crimes, compared to 2019.
Overall, property crimes dropped by 17% in the recent report, or 78,373 crimes. Meanwhile, violent crime edged up by 2.3%, or 1,850 crimes. The index crimes of rape, robbery, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft crimes were down, while murder and aggravated assault increased. Domestic violence murder was down in 2020, while stalking increased.
While the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office total crime index was down 18% between 2019 and 2020, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said it could not be attributed to COVID-19 restrictions slowing down crime as much as everything else.
“COVID wasn’t a huge factor,” he said. “That’s because if you look at the last five years, there is a 50.2% decline in crime just in Monroe County.”
He credited his department’s “three-pronged approach” to effectiveness:
“First, we have to credit the hard-working men and women of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office,” Ramsay said. “Second, we have one of the strongest working relationships with state, federal and local agencies. We’re one big team and truly have relationships that most agencies don’t have. We play nice in the sandbox.
“Third, is the relationship and partnership we have with our citizens. I’m about community policing. We talk the talk, and we walk the walk. So, the people in the community are eyes and ears for us. They call us when they see something happening.”
Ramsay said that relationship is fostered in many ways. There are informal meetings with citizens set up across the Keys. Police academies, community cleanups, social media messages, three-times-weekly radio spots and participation in the National Night Out for police Aug. 3 are all factors, he said.
“If you know us,” said Ramsay, “you will trust and respect us. It’s all about communication, cooperation, partnership and teamwork. That’s what makes us effective. And we have a great relationship with the state attorney’s office, too.”
Key West Police Department spokesperson Alyson Crean said that according to the state’s reporting system and department research, crime rates have dropped in town in every year since at least 2008. It dropped nearly 29% in 2020 from the previous year, and Crean added that the decrease rate “might be a little better because of the lockdown.”
Aggravated assaults, bicycle thefts, shoplifting and motor vehicle thefts all showed declines in Key West from 2019 to 2020. Motor vehicle thefts and shoplifting both were down by about 60%.
Crean said the main reason for the lower 2020 rate was a “drastic drop in non-violent crimes,” from 734 in 2019 to 450 in 2020. Violent crimes went up slightly in 2020 to 106, from 95 in 2019. She noted that the department’s clearance rate — the rate at which crimes are solved — was 30% percent and ahead of the state average of about 25%. The Key West Police Department had a clearance rate of 65% on violent crimes in 2020, Crean said.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office had a 46.5% clearance rate on its cases, getting them taken care of at nearly double the state and national averages in 2020.
Two crime designations did experience rises in Monroe County. Though, one of those had a small sample size. In Monroe County, the murder arrests doubled — from one in 2019 to two in 2020.
The arrests are by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West (one murder in 2020 after zero in 2019) and Key Colony police departments, as well as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Highway Patrol.
The number of robberies also increased, from 20 in 2019 to 28 in 2020. Other crimes, such as rape, assaults, battery, larceny and motor vehicle thefts, all declined, according to the report.
Drug arrests in 2020 were nearly half of 2019’s total; there were only 479 drug arrests last year, compared to 842 the prior year. Fraud cases in the county also dropped considerably, from 109 in 2019 to 47 in 2020, given residents’ heightened awareness of phone and credit card scams.
“The proof is in the pudding,” Ramsay said. “The numbers don’t lie, and we don’t put out the numbers.”
FDLE began tracking crime statistics in 1971.
For more information, visit fdle.state.fl.us/FSAC/CJAB-Home/Uniform-Crime-Report/Data-Archives.