MONROE COUNTY — State officials awarded Florida Keys government agencies nearly $24 million in grants for a series of projects to prepare coastal and inland communities for the adverse impacts of flooding and storm surge.
The state grants include $17.5 million to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority for a $35 million project to replace a section of the main water transmission line in about 4 miles of Islamorada, $2.2 million to Key Colony Beach for public safety facility hardening and $1.9 million for a breakwater repair project in Islamorada, according to the governor’s office. Monroe County will receive $100,000 for a resiliency project at Harry Harris Park.
The money was part of $404 million for 113 environmental resilience projects across the state through the Resilient Florida Grant Program.
There are no local matching funds needed for the Islamorada breakwater project, but FKAA is required to match the state’s $17.5 million with its own funding and Key Colony Beach is being required to add $4.4 million to the state’s $2.2 million, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The FKAA “does have money in the bank” to complete the transmission line work and does not expect the project to create a rate increase at this time, FKAA Executive Director Kerry Shelby said.
“This is great news,” Shelby said of the state funding.
The FKAA is also trying to secure other grant funding for the project, Shelby said.
The entire transmission line, which is the only pipeline that carries the drinking water from the mainland, is 135 miles long and about 45 years old. The entire line at some point will be needed to replaced, but the 4 miles through Islamorada is currently a priority and needs to be replaced now, Shelby said.
The FKAA plans to replace the 30-inch ductile water main with a cathodically protected 36-inch steel pipe. The pipeline in Islamorada has suffered from numerous failures due to aggressive soils and subterranean tidal flows that submerge and expose the pipeline to corrosive conditions, according to Shelby. The protected steel pipe has the advantage of being less vulnerable to physical stresses, while also being corrosion resistant.
Key Colony Beach will use the state grant for rebuilding its city hall, which was destroyed in Hurricane Irma. The city hall building houses city employees, the police department, EMS, a meeting hall and the local post office, City Manager Dave Turner said. The city is currently operating out of trailers.
The design should be completed in the next two weeks and the old facility should be demolished in April, Turner said.
Islamorada’s breakwater at Founders Park was built in the early 1960s, and is eroding and degrading, said Pete Frezza, environmental resources manager for the village. The breakwater is a buffer from wave action for the park’s Plantation Yacht Harbor Marina.