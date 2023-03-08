TALLAHASSEE — State senators and representatives began their annual 60-day legislative session on Tuesday, March 7, at the state Capitol, and the Florida Keys has a robust list of asks including funding 100 new moorings off Key West, monies for a program that provides medical and dental services for Keys children and families and changing the hurricane evacuation regulations for the island chain.

One proposal out of the Keys that will not debated this session is adding an extra penny to Keys sales tax bill to fund critical infrastructure projects and upgrades, such as road elevation and sea-level rise mitigation projects. Monroe County government leaders recently met with Florida House of Representatives leadership and the state leaders were not interested in pursuing the bill, according to county officials.

