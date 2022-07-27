Bridge

Snake Creek Bridge, the last remaining drawbridge in the Florida Keys, continues to be the main culprit in traffic snarls on U.S. 1 in Islamorada. A proposal to replace it with a fixed-span bridge may finally be gaining traction.

 Provided photo

MONROE COUNTY — Converting the Snake Creek drawbridge into a high-level fixed bridge is among top priorities of the Florida Department of Transportation after reviewing Monroe County’s U.S. 1 Transportation Master Plan, which was presented to the state agency in April

Prioritizing the bridge replacement evaluation, which is currently scheduled for a project development study in fiscal year 2025-26, was among four projects in the county’s priority recommendation list that FDOT indicates it is currently pursuing or preparing to do, according to county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.