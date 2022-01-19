State Chief Resilience Officer Wes Brooks and Florida Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Adam Blalock walk with county officials through Stillwright Point in Key Largo, where Monroe County’s Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag shows how high water can reach in the neighborhood.
KEY LARGO — Newly appointed State Chief Resilience Officer Wes Brooks and Florida Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary of Ecosystem Restoration Adam Blalock met with county officials recently to discuss local resilience and water quality restoration efforts.
The group toured two Key Largo neighborhoods included in the Statewide Flooding Resilience Plan, Twin Lakes and Stillwright Point, and visited an active canal restoration project funded through the Florida Keys Stewardship Act.
Brooks and Blalock also spoke to residents, like Stephanie Russo, in the Twin Lakes neighborhood. Russo showed how sea-level rise affects her and her neighbors’ quality of life when the roads are inundated with up to 2 feet of water, at one point, for 90 consecutive days.
Haag explained recent updates to the nearly completed Roadway Vulnerability Analysis and Capital Plan. The plan uses environmental and human-use factors in assessing the flooding vulnerability of 300 miles of county roads.
The Monroe County Commission and Tennyson will continue working with these and other agency officials to advance the county’s legislative priorities, including continued support of the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, which funds water quality projects and conserves environmentally sensitive land, and the legislative approval for funding of county projects on the new Resilient Florida list.