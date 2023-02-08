FLORIDA KEYS — Marathon, Islamorada and Monroe County government officials have reviewed and added input to a state bill being drafted that would bring 300 new building allocations to each of the two Keys cities and possibly 300 to the county. But opponents call the proposal a ruse to sacrifice safe hurricane evacuation on the altar of development.
In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed granting Monroe County and each of the Keys municipalities up to 300 new Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) or Building Permit Allocation System (BPAS) units to be used for affordable rental properties. The proposal stipulated that the occupants would be required to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane makes landfall in the Keys. Currently, residents are ordered out 24 hours before a hurricane and tourists 48 hours before a storm. The state Cabinet later approved Scott’s proposal.
Last summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated Florida Statute 380.0552 that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for areas of the Florida Keys that include Islamorada and Marathon. The court ruled that Key West could keep its allocations because its state-approved land-use plan was different from those of Marathon, Islamorada and Monroe County, which specifically require 24-hour evacuation of all residents. The county has yet to formally apply for a share of the new units.
Since the ruling, Marathon and Islamorada city officials have been working on proposals to change state law to mirror Key West so the cities, and possibly the county, could acquire the units. The ruling has significant implications for Marathon as it has allocated most of its 300 units and some of the units are built and occupied.
The city of Marathon issued a news release last week to voice support for the proposed legislation, which is currently in the drafting phase and has not been formally introduced.
Marathon is taking steps to secure workforce housing as the state Legislature meets in committee in advance of the formal start of the legislative session in March, the release stated. Marathon, Key West and Islamorada municipalities are working together to secure the 1,300 workforce/affordable housing allocations provided by the governor and Cabinet in 2018, Marathon’s city representative stated.
“The city of Marathon, with the support of sister cities and the county, is seeking to lock these units in once and for all through companion House and Senate bills this legislative session,” Marathon City Manager George Garrett said. “It has been about striking a balance between responsible environmental protection and maintaining vibrant community economic health.”
State House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, will most likely be tasked to sponsor the House version of the bill, and he called the need for worker housing in the Keys “critical.”
“The governor gave the units and the (Department of Economic Opportunity) signed off on it,” said Mooney, who was on the Islamorada Village Council when the units were proposed and appropriated. “We deserve them and will use them quickly.”
There will most likely be “a lot of massaging of the bill” before it is formally introduced and passed by the state Legislature, Mooney said.
Representatives for 13 Florida Keys environmental groups and homeowners associations sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a letter last week asking him not to support the legislation.
“There is only one road out of the Keys to escape a hurricane,” the letter stated. “Too many cars on the road trying to evacuate create a terrible safety risk. This causes many residents not to evacuate, yet the single evacuation route is still highly congested. And that makes it very dangerous. Rapid intensification or a simple wobble in the hurricane path further increases the number of last-minute evacuations, adding to the already dangerous congestion on our one-road-to-safety. And we see from Hurricane Ian how dangerous it can be for people who don’t or can’t evacuate.”
This bill would eviscerate, not “clarify” existing law, said attorney Richard Grosso, who handled the legal challenge for residents.
“It would overturn a recent appeals court ruling by allowing the same development increase the court found to violate current law,” Grosso said. “And if you read the fine print of the Workforce-Affordable Housing Initiative, the additional development it would allow is not required to be affordable or limited to members of the Keys’ workforce. It was a positive spin to put on more overdevelopment in the Keys.
“This bill would prevent residents of the Keys — the people most vulnerable to overdevelopment that compromises their ability to evacuate — from enforcing the 24-hour evacuation limit on development in the Keys. That limit exists in the law for critical public safety reasons — the science and evacuation managers are clear that 24 hours is the maximum safe evacuation time for the Keys, particularly given how unexpectedly and rapidly hurricanes are intensifying under current conditions. If this becomes law, only the Department of Economic Opportunity — the same agency that approved the development increase that violated the current law and whose decision was just overturned by an appeals court — would be able to enforce that limitation.”
Last week, top Monroe County staff traveled to Tallahassee to speak to state officials. The Keys contingent discussed hurricane evacuation modeling with Barbara Powell, director of the DEO. The DEO oversees all development in the Keys. Evacuation modeling is conducted roughly every 10 years. The modeling determines how quickly the Keys can evacuate and how many ROGO and BPAS units are allocated. The timeframe for the updated modeling remains unclear. Powell spoke about new included data in the modeling, such as Monroe County’s increased population, which jumped to 82,874 in the 2020 Census.