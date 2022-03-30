MARATHON — The Florida Keys Area Health Education Center, a nonprofit organization that provides free medical and dental care to underinsured or uninsured Florida Keys children, may have to severely cut its programs after receiving no money from the Florida Legislature this session, despite asking for $650,000. AHEC operates clinics at nine of 10 Keys schools.
The organization, which has a roughly $2 million annual budget, had received state funding through the Legislature for the past eight legislative sessions, including $500,000 in fiscal year 2021-22.
The AHEC funding bill had passed through the Florida House of Representatives’ Healthcare Appropriations Subcommittee on Jan. 18 and was sent to the House Appropriations Subcommittee. The bill never made it out of the Appropriations Committee and was “indefinitely postponed and withdrawn” on March 12.
Here’s what it means to Monroe County:
• Thousands of children and their families will lose the level of free health and dental exams that AHEC has historically provided. Michael Cunningham, AHEC’s CEO, said he could dip into operating funds to bridge the gap for a while, but fears that as the year progresses, some of his nine funded health centers, perhaps their mobile dental unit and even the dental program itself may be shut down indefinitely as a result of the shortfall.
• Many of the low-income families AHEC serves may be forced to migrate to Monroe County pediatricians at considerable personal expense. Some pediatricians may be unwilling or unable to increase their patient load or elect to take on Medicaid patients. “Many of our uninsured families can’t afford a $40 office visit even on a sliding pay scale,” Cunningham said. “With multiple children and additional expenses, that will add up quickly.”
• Some families may forego pediatric and dental visits altogether, further deteriorating the overall level of children’s health in the county as a result. “We provide almost 9,000 patient visits a year, and if that number is cut in half, that’s a lot of healthcare that won’t be provided,” Cunningham said.
Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron is also an AHEC board member. When asked how this deficit might be shored up, she said, “We will try to encourage additional donations from our current AHEC donors, and we’ll also look toward Ocean Reef for support. This is a big disappointment, but we’ll continue looking for donors who can contribute a little more.”
Coldiron added that “not all funding requests get approved and that last year, coming off COVID, most requests were funded at a higher level, but it wouldn’t be the same for this year.”
The Florida Legislature earlier this month sent a record-setting $112 billion budget to the governor for his signature.
Cunningham was quick to say that he felt “he did his job, but that all involved could have done better.” This would include state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, as well as paid lobbyist Andy Palmer with Mets, Husband and Daughten, a lobbying firm out of Tallahassee, who works on AHEC’s behalf for $18,000 a year.
AHEC was the sole requester for children’s health care funding in Monroe County. Mooney and Rodriguez both lamented the news in interviews last week. But even considering the vast number of funding requests presented to the Legislature every year, under former Republican state Rep. Holly Raschein, now Monroe County Commissioner, AHEC had consistently received requested funding.
Coldiron said she had a phone conversation with Rodriguez last week, who promised more support for AHEC during the next legislative session. She and Mooney have had a couple of email exchanges acknowledging the situation.
“It was a perfect storm,” Cunningham said. “We pushed with lobbyists and the committees, but if the members don’t hear from local representation, there’s only so much I can do. We look forward to the next legislative session, where we’ll be made a bigger priority for fiscal year 2023-24.”
AHEC will now turn its focus toward Monroe County’s Human Services Advisory Board. The county has a specific fund in its annual budget that awards support to nonprofits in the areas of medical, core and quality-of-life categories. In the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, $2,050,000 was awarded to 30 nonprofits, across all categories. AHEC received $130,000 and will reapply again for fiscal year 2023 funding. Review of applications occurs in May.
If AHEC’s funding through the HSAB is increased in 2023, other Monroe nonprofits will likely get less, since $2 million has generally been the cap the county sets aside. There’s a possibility the county increases the HSAB budget for 2022-23, but Coldiron said this hasn’t happened in several years.
Cunningham speculated that Monroe County might consider a “separate line-item” in the budget, like the one the Guidance Care Center, which specializes in mental health and substance abuse services in the county, receives. This would fund AHEC outside the HSAB, but that possibility isn’t something AHEC can plan for at this point.
AHEC also receives $155,000 a year from the Monroe County School District, $35,000 from the Florida Department of Health, $15,000 from the city of Key West, $106,000 from the Health Foundation of South Florida, $25,000 from the Ocean Reef Community Foundation, $9,500 from the United Way of the Collier and the Keys, $9,500 from the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys and $115,000 from the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, according to Cunningham.