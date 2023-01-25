MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from the cities of Marathon and Islamorada asking to keep 300 state-issued building allocations, but the case is far from over as those two municipalities have been lobbying state elected officials to craft a bill that could still bring those allocations to the Florida Keys.

Last summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal overruled an administrative law judge’s decision that found the cities of Islamorada and Marathon could each have 300 new state-issued building allocations called BPAS or ROGO units. The court ruled that amendments to the two cities’ comprehensive land-use plans require a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of no more than 24 hours. The new units were to be used for affordable housing in which the occupants agreed to leave within 48 hours of a hurricane making landfall.

