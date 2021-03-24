MONROE COUNTY — Florida legislators, with the input of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board member and Key Wester Robert Spottswood, have crafted a bill that would require all live-aboard boaters in the Florida Keys to move their boats every three months.
People living on the water have been part of the culture of the Keys for decades, but it has become a thorny issue for local law enforcement, the FWC and the Monroe County government in recent years.
Spottswood and the legislators proposed House Bill 639, and its companion bill, Senate Bill 1086, after the FWC and the county government tried unsuccessfully for years to deter boats from becoming derelict and sinking, and the entities have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars removing sunken vessels rather than spending that money on boat ramps, channel markers and other water-dependent activities.
Since 2008, the county’s Marine Resources Division has removed 706 derelict vessels at a cost of $2.6 million. In 2019 alone, 48 boats were removed at a cost of about $339,000, according to the county.
However, live-aboard boats have become a source of affordable housing in a chain of islands where monthly rental costs can exceed $1,500 for a one-bedroom apartment.
The county’s Marine Resources Division estimated that the total number of long-term anchored vessels, including stored, abandoned and live-aboard, in Keys’ waters is approximately 600 to 700. About 300 of these are live-aboard vessels. These numbers are based on previous live-aboard studies, pump-out data and field observation, said Celia Hitchins, senior administrator for the Marine Resources Division.
Spottswood became involved in the issue after the FWC and the county removed hundreds of vessels after Hurricane Irma, he said.
“If you look out in the water in the Keys, you will see vessels sitting around falling apart waiting to become derelict,” Spottswood said. “This is a real attempt to address derelict vessels. This is also an attempt to protect our environment. These boats are damaging grassy seabeds.”
The intent of the bill is “not to push anyone out, but to pick out areas where they can go and have pump-out services, dinghy docks and showers,” Spottswood said. “We can actually improve the quality of life and provide better services.”
The 78-page HB 639 was filed by state Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, and SB 1086 was filed by state Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Palm Coast. The bills address several issues relating to boating and could limit or restrict where people anchor or moor in several areas of the state.
“Monroe County is designated as an anchoring limitation area within which a vessel may only be anchored in the same location for a maximum of 90 days,” the bills state. “The (FWC) commission shall adopt rules to implement this subsection.”
The requirement to move a vessel every 90 days would not apply to vessels in management mooring fields.
Last month, the Monroe County Commission passed a resolution in support of HB 639 and SB 1086.
“Monroe County worked with FWC to amend Florida Statutes to regulate illegal and un-permitted moorings to address public safety, environmental degradation and their direct contribution to the proliferation of abandoned and derelict vessels,” the county resolution states. “Monroe County recognizes this proposed legislation as an important continuation of both state and local efforts to improve vessel safety, reduce vessel dereliction and illegal marine waste discharges, and protect our citizens and our environment.”
The bill is being met with resistance from people who call or have called their vessels home.
Key West resident Ben Lieb wrote state legislators a letter outlining his objections to the proposed bills, stating they would effectively and greatly “increase the difficulty of ‘living aboard’ in Monroe County.”
“Live-aboard boaters form a large proportion of the local workforce and faced with current high rental prices and the greater-than-ever lack of short-term rentals further reducing housing availability, many Keys residents naturally gravitate toward the option of life ‘on the hook,’” he wrote.
Lieb argued most boats that survive tropical storms and hurricanes have multiple anchors. Requiring mariners to pull up the anchors and move their vessels every 90 days would result in their boats being less secure in storms and would create more problems for the sea bottom and the environment, he wrote.
“Boats employing these systems I’ve described were almost exclusively the few to survive Hurricane Irma,” Lieb wrote. “More actually sunk safely attached to their anchoring system instead of breaking free and causing collateral damages. The city moorings neighboring Key West Harbor were hit equally as hard and certainly did not fare any better than those boats in the harbor proper, which were anchored according to our experiential community best practices.”
Existing mooring fields in Monroe County are perpetually full, and no efforts are underway to increase the number of moorings, according to Lieb.
“It is clear to me and my community that in order to preserve a functioning economy as well as the security of a traditional and essential way of life in Monroe County, forcing us to hop around the anchorages every three months during hurricane season is counterproductive to everyone’s goals,” Lieb wrote. “Nor will it serve to reduce the number of derelict boats, the supposed goal of the legislation.”