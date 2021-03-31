MONROE COUNTY — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week he was reducing the age requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, March 29, to people ages 40 and older and dropping the age restriction to ages 18 and older on April 5, but people 50 and older in the Florida Keys are still struggling to receive the vaccine.
“Florida’s senior first vaccine strategy is paying off,” DeSantis said in a pre-recorded video last Thursday. He said more than 3.2 million seniors ages 65 and older, over 70%, had been vaccinated.
But in Monroe County, more people being eligible will put a greater demand on the limited supply of vaccines making their way to the Keys.
Bob Eadie, who oversees the Monroe County offices of the state Department of Health, felt confident that the 65-and-older demographic has been taken care of locally, but he said Thursday there were many people in their 50s who still need to be vaccinated, and he reiterated his plea for the state to send more than 500 vaccinations to the Keys’ offices of the health department each week. Eadie questioned whether the Keys were ready at this point to reduce age requirements.
Publix and Winn-Dixie grocery stores and Walgreens in the Keys have also been given doses through the federal government’s pharmacy vaccine distribution program, but Eadie did not know exactly how many those stores were getting each week.
Monroe County Emergency Management, Walgreens, the village of Islamorada and the local health departmetn held three vaccination events in partnership on Wednesday, March 25. The vaccination events took place at Bernstein Park on Stock Island, Big Pine Park on Big Pine Key and Founders Park in Islamorada. At the three events, approximately 800 residents were vaccinated who were registered on the myvaccine.fl.gov Sharecare system, according to county officials.
“We have knocked out a a pretty good chunk. ... We are kind of getting there if you add up all of the numbers,” Eadie said, referencing allocations going to the health department and the stores.
As of last Wednesday, 9,290 Monroe County residents had received their first dose and 10,902 had completed the vaccination series, which means they were given a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a first and second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Monroe County has a population of roughly 74,200 people.
The governor’s move to reduce the age requirement come as President Joe Biden set a target date to expand eligibility to all adults 18 and older as of May 1. In the past few weeks, some Florida cities began allowing people younger than 50 to get the vaccine.
Earlier this month, DeSantis waived all fines associated with violations of local COVID-19 mask violations, and the Key West Police Department has suspended all officer details it had assigned to lower Duval Street to enforce the city’s regulations.
For information on testing locations and vaccinations, visit the local health department website at monroe.floridahealth.gov.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.