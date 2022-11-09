Blowing nose

Practice respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

MONROE COUNTY — Florida is experiencing large increases in influenza and respiratory syncytial virus activity, and new variant descendants of omicron are making it difficult for epidemiologists to predict COVID-19 trends for the weeks to come, according to Jennifer Lefelar, public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.

Consequently, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is recommending that residents and visitors follow basic public health principles to prevent communicable disease from spreading in the busy holiday and travel months of November and December.