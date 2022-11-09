MONROE COUNTY — Florida is experiencing large increases in influenza and respiratory syncytial virus activity, and new variant descendants of omicron are making it difficult for epidemiologists to predict COVID-19 trends for the weeks to come, according to Jennifer Lefelar, public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
Consequently, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is recommending that residents and visitors follow basic public health principles to prevent communicable disease from spreading in the busy holiday and travel months of November and December.
Many of the germs that cause respiratory illness are spread from droplets that come from coughing or sneezing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illness:
• Minimize close contact with persons who have symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing or sneezing.
• Practice respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
• Wash your hands regularly.
• Avoid sharing personal items such as eating or drinking utensils, toothbrushes and towels, and especially avoid sharing these items with sick persons.
• Maintain a clean environment.
The CDC also recommends annual flu vaccination for ages 6 months and older unless they have medical reasons to not receive a vaccine.
Updated COVID-19 (bivalent) boosters are also available. CDC recommends everyone stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines for their age group.
Symptoms for influenza and COVID-19 are similar and may include headache, muscle ache, fever, coughing and sneezing. Both influenza and COVID-19 are highly contagious and people with symptoms are encouraged to stay at home and wear a mask around others.