FLORIDA KEYS — The national economy is still rebuilding from the devastation of the COVID-induced shutdowns of 2020. In Florida, a new report from University of Central Florida’s Institute of Economic Forecasting showed that job growth in the state will outpace the job growth in the nation as a whole in 2022 and unemployment will continue to fall. In the Florida Keys, business leaders expect job growth, but with caveats due to issues around affordability.
The report said that Florida’s business payrolls are unlikely to exceed pre-pandemic levels until the second quarter of 2022, but that the state’s labor market recovery will be faster than the national one, which is expected to continue through the end of 2024.
Construction is one area that is highlighted in the report. The Florida construction sector peaked in terms of employment in 2006. It experienced a contraction in 2020, but a rebound in 2021. The report said that construction job growth “will accelerate as housing starts continue to grow amid depleted inventories and as large-scale public works projects carry on uninterrupted by the pandemic.”
Two Keys business leaders cited construction as a job sector they expect to see grow in Monroe County in the coming years. Elizabeth Moscynski, president of the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, cited construction and trades as two areas that appear to be growing, specifically jobs such as electricians and plumbers, as Monroe County’s population swells.
“It’s just a matter of getting qualified people, that’s the issue,” she said.
She pointed out that the College of the Florida Keys has an emphasis on trades because of the huge demand for that and CDL drivers, and has partnerships with local businesses for students to do apprenticeships.
Steve Miller, executive director of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, immediately cited construction when asked which local sectors he expects to add jobs.
“The construction sector has done really well here, mainly due to people rebuilding from the storms,” he said. “There’s still a lot of construction with people replacing things on those lots that came up vacant” in the wake of Hurricane Irma, which caused widespread devastation in the Lower Keys and beyond.
Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Samess echoed this theory, that construction was being spurred in the Middle Keys due to new land buyers fixing damage caused by Irma.
Another sector highlighted by the UCF report was the professional and business services sector, which was expected to grow in Florida by 7% in 2022 and continue growing in the two years following. The Keys are getting a share of the remote work revolution, with people in more white-collar office jobs fleeing crowded cities to work via computer from a scenic island destination. Moscynski said she’s seen examples of it.
“I do see that. I’m meeting more and more people that are running businesses out of their home,” she said.
Miller reported a similar bump in residents who moved to the Lower Keys specifically to work for companies based in other parts of the country.
“I’m getting a very large uptick in that as well. We have people that are, like, marketing specialists, engineers. We are definitely seeing growth in that area as well,” he said. “The vast majority of them are new to Florida, much less the Keys.”
Hospitality has been a hallmark of the Keys economy for decades, and to an increasing degree in some areas as of late. Moscynski said that’s been a primary area of growth in Key Largo.
“Definitely hospitality, that’s first and foremost at this point,” she said.
As far as the Lower Keys, Miller said Stock Island has certainly seen a massive increase in hospitality jobs, with a large amount of restaurants and tourism destinations opening up. It’s no longer a bedroom community for Key West, he said.
But on the islands around Big Pine and Cudjoe Key, there has not been as much of an emphasis on hospitality, Miller said. New restaurants are opening up, but not to the point that it’s had a significant growth in job creation.
“This is more of a workers area. This is like the area that takes care of the other areas,” he said.
Miller said that a number of shops selling a diverse array of products and services have opened up in the Lower Keys.
“I’m seeing some more small, specialty shops opening up. Little mom-and-pop things, which are good for growth,” Miller said.
Two of the chamber leaders said that affordable housing, or rather a lack of it, could hamper job growth in the Keys, though, particularly in hospitality. Moscynski said “wages are probably going to begin to see somewhat of an increase” to address staffing challenges.
But not every business has the luxury of being able to increase wages. Miller said a restaurant in his area recently that had to close for a few weeks shortly after opening due to not being able to find workers.
“That’s the problem with people being able to get people to work. Until we get some more affordable housing here, it’s going to continue to be a problem, which is really sad because we have the area to do it with,” he said.
The Lower Keys have not grown at as quick a rate as other Keys regions, according to 2020 census data, but Miller said rents in the area have grown at an “astronomical rate.”
Samess said housing is a stressor for job growth to a degree in the Middle Keys, but a city ordinance in Marathon that says new lodging businesses have to provide employee housing has helped to alleviate the staffing issue for resort and hotel businesses within the city.