KEY LARGO — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced Tuesday that more than $5 million in funding for two Key Largo neighborhood flood mitigation projects has been included in the state’s first-ever Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise and Resilience Plan, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The projects, located in the Twins Lakes and Stillwright Point neighborhoods, primarily consist of road elevation and associated stormwater management. Each neighborhood has been experiencing severe and persistent flooding from king tides, rain and storm surge in recent years.
The funding plan will be presented to the Florida Legislature for their approval during the 2022 session, which begins Jan. 11 and concludes March 11.
Monroe County submitted six applications. The smaller project applications may be included in a second round of federal funding later, Livengood said.
Total project cost for construction: $7.8 million.
Requested amount: $3.9 million (50%).
• Stillwright Point Flood Mitigation Project (at the design/engineering phase):
Total project cost for design/engineering/permitting is $2.37 million.
Requested amount: $1.184 million (50%).
“We are appreciative the two highest priority projects are listed on the state’s plan for the full amount that the county requested,” said Monroe County Legislative Director Lisa Tennyson. “This plan shows the state is taking sea-level rise and resiliency very seriously.”
Twin Lakes is a part of the demonstration project which has been underway for the past five years and Stillwright Point is a project that was developed under the county’s road elevation study, spearheaded by Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag and Director of Roads and Bridges Judy Clarke.