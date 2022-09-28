MONROE COUNTY — Flooding could be the largest impact of Hurricane Ian on the Florida Keys as the island chain continues to experience major king tides.
Some low-lying areas of the Lower Keys and possibly the Middle Keys could experience up to 3 feet of storm surge above the normal high tide due to the storm, with accompanying 4-6 inches of rain and 20-30 mph winds, according to Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Key West Office.
A storm surge watch went into effect Sunday from Key Largo to Key West.
The highest storm surge is likely to occur along portions of the island chain bordering the Gulf of Mexico or Florida Bay well after the center of Hurricane Ian passes west of the Keys on Tuesday night.
The bay side of the Upper Keys possibly could have coastal flooding persisting through Friday.
Rizzo told local officials and emergency managers on Monday he likened the potential of flooding to that of Hurricane Wilma in 2005, which flooded more than 70% of Key West.
However, Rizzo said Hurricane Ian’s track is much farther west in the Gulf of Mexico. The eye wall of Ian is expected to be west of the Dry Tortugas, while Wilma tracked east of the Dry Tortugas and through the Everglades.
Potential impacts from flooding include damage to low-lying homes and businesses, beach erosion and damage to seawalls, docks, boardwalks and piers, especially in areas exposed to direct wave action, Rizzo said.
The National Hurricane Center Monday morning upgraded Ian to hurricane status and issued a tropical storm warning for a portion of the Keys, west of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas.
A tropical storm warning means that sustained winds of at least 39 mph, but not greater than 73 mph, are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. In this case, tropical storm conditions were anticipated to begin in the Lower Keys and Key West early Tuesday afternoon.
A tropical storm watch was issued later Monday from the Seven Mile Bridge to Channel 5 Bridge, just south of Islamorada.
The contiguous Florida Keys remained out of Ian’s forecast error track cone Monday, but residents and visitors were advised to remain vigilant and prepare for gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
A few tornadoes were possible in association with squalls through Wednesday, Rizzo said.
That said, the chances for sustained hurricane winds (at least 74 mph) were below 5% in the Lower Keys and Key West, and about 1% in the Upper and Middle Keys, Rizzo said Monday morning.
No emergency evacuation orders had been put in place for the Keys as of Monday. Residents and visitors in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels and mobile homes were being encourged by county officials to seek shelter with friends or family in safer structures throughout the storm.
No plans were announced Monday to open general population storm shelters.
Islamorada and Key West planned to close their offices on Tuesday, city officials said. Islamorada boat ramps were to close at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Monroe County government offices, local courts and schools were closed for Tuesday. County boat ramps, however, were to remain open.
The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District planned to conduct normal business.
Keys Energy Services planned to close its offices on Tuesday and put emergency crews on notice, Keys Energy Services CEO Lynne Tejeda said. Keys Energy Services spokesman Julio Torrado called Ian a “dirty storm” with a lot of rain and “potential pockets of power outages.”
There were no plans as of Monday to close Key West International Airport, but individual airlines could cancel flights, Monroe County Airport Director Richard Strickland said.
Bahia Honda State Park and Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park closed at sunset Monday until further notice, according to Florida Park Service’s Kevin Jones.
Dry Tortugas National Park closed temporarily on Monday and suspended ferry and sea plane services.
Trash service below the Seven Mile Bridge could be impacted Wednesday if winds exceed 40 mph, according to the county.