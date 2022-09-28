MONROE COUNTY — Flooding could be the largest impact of Hurricane Ian on the Florida Keys as the island chain continues to experience major king tides.

Some low-lying areas of the Lower Keys and possibly the Middle Keys could experience up to 3 feet of storm surge above the normal high tide due to the storm, with accompanying 4-6 inches of rain and 20-30 mph winds, according to Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Key West Office.