PLANTATION KEY — The Monroe County School Board met on Tuesday, May 10, at Coral Shores High School to discuss teacher retention strategies and select math books that meet new state standards.
The board opened with a workshop at 4:30 p.m. to discuss laying the framework for the district’s strategic plan, covering its final two goals to “recruit, recognize and retain a premier workforce” and “maintain safe environments for all and develop 100% proficiency with safety protocols,” which was followed by a citizen input session on the previously discussed strategic plan.
A slideshow laid out the school district’s goal of maintaining teacher retention rates at 90% or above by the 2024-25 academic year, up from the current 85%, while also increasing the number of substitute teachers by 25 annually until 2024-25. The goal would be to have about 350 substitutes.
Amid the ongoing housing crisis and increased cost of living in the Florida Keys, identifying housing trends, exploring remote work options and establishing a working relationship with Key West and Monroe County to “promote workforce housing policies” were hot-button issues of discussion.
Expanding the district employee recognition program, hiring a diverse workforce representative of the student body and creating a higher competitive pay for teachers, a move that could increase retention rates, were other priorities of discussion.
Preventing bullying and cyberbullying, an anti-vaping campaign and adding more counselors to middle schools were discussed as strategies to meet the goal of maintaining a safe environment both at school and at home for students.
The board then held its regular meeting, with public comment on the presentation of the school’s strategic plan and an update on the K-5 Instructional Materials Adoption.
Coordinator of Instructional Materials and Technology Integration and District Induction Coordinator Kelli Brower provided the update on the district’s plans for the adoption of mathematical learning materials for K-5 and 8-12 grade students and a timeline on the approval process for those materials, which will be adopted for the 2022-26 school years.
The Monroe County School District’s first choice was to adopt McGraw-Hill textbooks for the upcoming curriculum cycle, but as of Tuesday afternoon, the company had not yet been added to the new state-approved list of publishers.
However, Savvas was added back to the state-approved list nearly two weeks ago, so Brower is recommending that the district move forward with that publisher as preparation for the first day of the 2022-23 school year quickly approaches for teachers.
“The reason why we feel strongly that we do need to make a change is because we are planning extensive training on all new instructional materials on June 2-3. We have almost 300 teachers who are planning on attending, and we really do need to know the materials that they need to be trained on. We feel like Savvas will be deliverable for the first day of school,” Brower said.
“I have brought to you the suggestion that we do switch to Savvas K-5. They were briefly moved into an appeals process, and all of their appeals were based on Mathematical Thinking and Reasoning. They were quickly able to overturn their appeal because the appeal matched the exact language as presented in the Florida B.E.S.T Standards for Mathematics itself. It was a match word for word,” she said.
The meeting will be followed by a public review of the materials, which can be accessed via the instructions materials website or by reading a physical copy. All comments, complaints and other objections will be fielded by a qualified hearing officer. This period will run through June 9.
The online link for public review can be accessed by visiting http://www.savvas.com/FLBestMathReview. The link can only be viewed via username and password, which have been provided by the Monroe County School District. The username is FLBESTMath and the password is BEST4FL.
The next step will then be for the board to review and act following the public review at their next outing, which is slated for June 14.
Several other agenda items were discussed at the meeting, including approval of personnel recommendations for the 2021-22 school year, removal and disposal of tangible personal property from the school district’s records, approval of out-of-county travel requests for school district employees and reading of job descriptions and other district policy updates.
State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, made an appearance at the meeting to address school board members and the community on the passing of education-related bills in Tallahassee.
Mooney enlisted an associate to distribute information on which bills were signed into law and how they could potentially impact students and parents on the island chain.
“I take pride in the fact that I read these bills stem to stern 100 times and discuss it with leadership and bill sponsors,” he said.