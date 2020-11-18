MONROE COUNTY — “Rumbly in my tumbly” alludes to Winnie the Pooh’s desire and search for more honey to fill his belly. Monroe County students, unfortunately, also experience that “rumbly.”
Almost 1,100 Florida Keys students are unsure from where their next meal is coming, according to the Monroe County School District.
Hunger can leave students anxious and unable to concentrate in class. Federal and state programs aim to alleviate food insecurity, and several nonprofit organizations have stepped up to help ensure no children go hungry.
In the school system, breakfast and lunches are free for all students with no applications necessary. Every student is welcome to enjoy the cafeterias’ offerings, as well as snacks during recess or break times, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s programs.
Community organizations have stepped up to provide backpacks containing food for the weekends.
Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford, at the Oct. 26 school board meeting, spoke about Key West focus groups at which teachers and administrators shared that hunger was a growing problem in the schools.
Axford provided numbers of students throughout the district who worry about meals. From the Southernmost City to the north of the district, the number of students with food insecurity as of Oct. 26 were: 200 at Key West High School, 50 at Horace O’Bryant, 90 at Poinciana, 129 at Gerald Adams Elementary, 50 at Sugarloaf School, 150 at Stanley Switlik Elementary, 60 at Marathon Middle/High, 50 at Plantation Key School, 75 at Coral Shores High and 150 at Key Largo School, district research shows.
During the Great Educational Moments presentation, Axford shared that C.H.O.W. — Conquer Hunger on Weekends — has supported Gerald Adams Elementary school students and families.
“This school year alone, they have provided 100 water bottles, 100 backpacks, 400 sets of headphones and monetary donations to both the positive behavior support program and the needy children fund accounts. Last school year, C.H.O.W. also provided backpacks with weekend meals for students in need,” she said.
Sugarloaf School also recognized Winn-Dixie of Big Pine Key.
“Over the years, the Winn-Dixie organization has donated time, money and food to the campus and community, both after Hurricane Irma and through this current school year. Most recently Winn-Dixie helped celebrate teachers by supplying the fixings for a barbecue lunch. Their support and encouragement was just what the staff needed,” Axford said. “Also, after Hurricane Irma, Winn-Dixie staff volunteered to help organize the relief warehouse that was set up at Sugarloaf School campus.
As well, Peace Covenant Presbyterian Church of Key West donated $3,000 to Horace O’Bryant School to support the purchases of supplies, Thanksgiving baskets for families and jackets for kids in need as cooler weather approaches.
Keys Energy Services recently donated 2,400 backpacks to the Monroe County School District. The backpacks will be used to help provide breakfasts and lunches to all students who need them to help bridge the gap over the Thanksgiving recess as well as on weekends and over other holiday breaks.
“These are bags we would normally have given out at community events,” KEYS spokesperson Julio Torrado said. “Since many of these events were canceled due to the pandemic, we thought this was a great way to use them. Food insecurity in our community should be something we are all concerned about.”