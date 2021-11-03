FLORIDA CITY — A new study by home security research firm SafeWise analyzed crime data to identify what they say are America’s safest small towns, but a subsection with a list of the 10 most dangerous small towns landed the Florida Keys’ northern neighbor in the no. 4 spot.
With a rate of 26.2 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, Florida City is America’s second most violent small town, SafeWise found. Overall, Florida City landed fourth on the list of the most dangerous small towns in America, a designation that also included property crimes.
Florida City was topped on the most dangerous small town list by Glendale, Colorado; Sauk Village, Illinois, and Emeryville, California.
Some facts given by the study were that Florida City’s violent crime rate was seven times higher than the national average of 3.7 per 1,000 residents — aggravated assault and robbery were the two most common types of violent crime in the south Miami-Dade city — and that 40% of the city’s residents live below the poverty line.
However, Florida City Mayor Otis T. Wallace said this study’s findings do not line up with the numbers he is given by federal law enforcement agencies. He said studies like this one, that paint Florida City in a certain light, have come out before and tarnish the city’s image.
“We’re not even second in Dade County, let alone the U.S.,” Wallace said.
As the last town in mainland Florida before motorists travel the 18-Mile Stretch into Monroe County, the city is branded as the “Gateway to the Florida Keys.” Regardless of where they rank in terms of America’s most dangerous small towns, Monroe County law enforcement acknowledges that crime committed in the Keys by mainland residents is always a concern, particularly in Key Largo and Islamorada, since they are the nearest, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Linhardt said a look at arrest reports in Monroe County will reveal that many involving excessive speeding and drug arrests come not necessarily from Florida City, but from Miami-Dade residents. Mainlanders coming down to the Keys for the day or weekend are also a large source of bar fights, Linhardt said.
The parameters for the SafeWise study were towns that had a population of between 5,000 and 15,000. SafeWise said the study is based on an analysis of FBI crime data from 2019. Each town within the population range was given a score, 50% of which was determined by the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents and the other 50% based on the number of property crimes per 1,000 residents. The firm also analyzed poverty rates, median income and education, although that had no impact on the scores themselves.
According to Wallace, numbers from the Unified Crime Reports produced by the FBI can be deceiving and he said the FBI even discourages creating ranked lists from them. This is because the data is created by local police agencies submitting their numbers to the FBI voluntarily, and about 3,000 municipal police forces nationwide didn’t submit. One example that Wallace points to is the nearby city of Opa-locka, which he says has a higher crime rate than Florida City and did not submit crime statistics to the FBI.
Wallace said the report also undercounted Florida City’s population by 1,000, which would bring the crime rate up. It said Florida City has 12,180 residents. But Wallace added that crime does exist in his city.
“Let’s talk reality, we have a crime problem in Florida City, we have a crime problem in the U.S.,” he said.
According to Wallace, strides have been made in addressing crime in the city, including adding more police officers and spending a quarter of a million dollars to install surveillance cameras in high-crime areas, which he said has had a “tremendous impact” in helping to bring the crime rate in Florida City down in recent years.
Wallace said that gang-related crimes have become an issue throughout Miami-Dade County, prompting the county sheriff to form a unit focused on gang violence. He added that crime and poverty often go hand-in-hand, and Florida City and Opa-locka have the two highest poverty rates in Miami-Dade.
Wallace said reports like these can be helpful in terms of planning to combat crime rates but said you “have to be careful when you take raw statistical data and say the sky is falling.”