FLORIDA KEYS — A study that is currently in the tracking phase is hoping to map out the elusive spawning locations of bonefish in local waters, a critical step in assisting with the conservation of the highly coveted gamefish that is starting to make a comeback after years of serious declines.
Dr. Ross Boucek, the Bonefish and Tarpons Trust’s Florida Keys initiative manager, said bonefish and tarpon are “data poor” and there is not an abundance of information on their habits, unlike some of the other more commercially viable species in the Keys. Because of that, researchers are left to their own devices to gather data on where and when the fish spawn.
Boucek and others are utilizing a new version of a well-established technology known as acoustic telemetry to gather data on the fish.
“It’s a tag about the size of an AA battery that you surgically implant into the abdomen” of the fish, Boucek said.
The tags interact with listening devices that the scientists have planted throughout the Keys. Boucek said this study is the first to put a new type of tag to use, which measures maximum depth and the time that a fish swam to that depth. Scientists from the BTT have worked in the Bahamas, Belize and Cuba to map locations that the fish use to spawn, but those locations have not yet been discovered in the Keys.
“From what we know from our work in the Bahamas, they live in 3 feet to 6 inches of water 10 months out of the year,” Boucek said. “Then, when they go to spawn, they swim down to depths of a couple hundred feet.”
Before they make that jump to hundred-foot depths, bonefish as well as tarpon form “pre-spawning aggregations,” where they swim in a massive ball for about a day to get “their hormones right and get everything ready to make the leap.” These balls of fish could be vulnerable to being hit by passing boaters and other pressures.
Boucek said the bonefish and tarpon fishery in the Keys are not as healthy as they once were. Between 1990 and about 2010, their numbers dwindled by about 80%. In particular, the bigger fish have begun to become rarer.
The reasons for that are currently being studied. Boucek said it’s “unlikely that it’s a fishing pressure problem” and more likely is a result of habitat loss or because of water contaminants such as pharmaceuticals or chemical runoff from mainland agriculture.
Boucek said the study is currently in the evaluation phase, and depending on what is discovered, he hopes to be able to advocate for changes that will benefit the species.
The reasons that bonefish and tarpon are so “data poor” is partly because they have long been a catch-and-release species that doesn’t have a commercial market as seafood, Boucek said. Because of that, many in the fishing community assumed the species had sustainable numbers, and there aren’t a large amount of them sitting on docks for scientists to gather information from.
In recent years, there’s been a “slight uptick” in the bonefish and tarpon numbers, Boucek said. That could have to do with Monroe County’s years-long process of switching from septic tanks to a sewer system that relieved some pressure on juvenile fish. Boucek said the BTT’s studies in the Caribbean showed that the species have a long larval period — about 41 to 71 days. The Florida Keys fishery is partly provided by larvae that spawned in Southwest Cuba, Belize and Mexico.
Boucek said through advocacy from the BTT and it’s partnered conservationists, Cuba made some changes that cut down on the amount of big industrial netting its fishing industry uses and Belize and Mexico adopted more catch-and-release practices for the species, which could have led to more larvae ending up in the Keys waters. Boucek added that there’s a “big component” of those larvae that are born and stay in the Keys.
Coupled with the acoustic telemetry technology, the BTT uses connections with local fishing captains to gather data on potential bonefish and tarpon spawning sites.
“They’ll say, you know, when the fishery was thriving we’d see spawning sites here, here and here,” Boucek said.
Boucek has been with the BTT for five years but has been involved with the bonefish recovery since 2012 through previous work. He did his doctoral investigation at Florida International University on interactions between snook and potential benefits from Everglades restoration projects. He was also a co-principal investigator on a study that looked at long-term bonefish decline in the Keys.
Although he said it’s hard to say definitely, Boucek said, “it seems like a lot of fisheries are in trouble in the Keys,” whether that’s on the reef or in shallow-water habitats. The reasons for that could range from water contaminants and habitat loss to poor catch-and-release practices.