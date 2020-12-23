LOWER KEYS — A proposal to place 16 units of affordable housing on Lower Sugarloaf Key cleared a major hurdle last week when the Monroe County Planning Commission unanimously approved a major conditional use permit for the project.
The commission’s unanimous vote on Wednesday came after hours of testimony by a large group of Lower Sugarloaf Key residents opposing the project, called the Dockside & the Landings Apartments, on South Point Drive. They called the project too dense and not compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.
The rental units would be geared toward Sugarloaf School staff and offer one- to three-bedroom configurations, as well as four three-bedroom, single-family homes.
The project would be pushing the maximum densities allowed, Sugarloaf Key resident Stuart Schaffer said. The residents said the project would dwarf the surrounding neighborhood in size and scale.
They also argued the project would bring too much traffic, which would not only cause congestion and delays on South Point coming onto U.S. 1 but would present a safety hazard as well.
“If it was half the size, maybe we could live with it,” resident Jose Pagan said.
“It’s a really nice project but the wrong spot,” resident Paul Tozzi added.
Several spoke in favor of the project, arguing it was necessary to help battle the affordable and workforce housing crisis in the Keys.
Lindsey Anderson, executive director of the Florida Keys Community Land Trust, said her group plans to build roughly 30 homes in the Lower Keys but has only been able to build eight. That group currently has 140-person waiting list, she said.
“These homes are necessary for people who provide the day-to-day services for the people in the Florida Keys,” Anderson said.
The developers and their representatives said they have held a few meetings with the residents that were not required to better understand their concerns and have modified the proposal to address those concerns, such asking for a bus stop and an additional turn lane onto U.S. 1, and have increased the amount of parking by 16% above what the county requires.
“Dockside will serve as a true community asset” and once completed will be “strong, hurricane-resistant housing,” said Steven Kirk, president of development company Rural Neighborhoods.
Key West restaurateur Joe Walsh has partnered with Rural Neighborhoods on the project.
The Monroe County Commission still has to approve some of the plans for the project before construction can begin.