MONROE COUNTY — This summer, 11 Florida Keys high school students will travel abroad with the Experiment in International Living to participate in immersive cross-cultural programs for the first time since the beginning of COVID-19.
“We are thrilled to reopen our in-person travel programs and continue our longstanding partnership in the Florida Keys,” said Christina Thomas, divisional vice president of youth exchanges at World Learning. “Our students will travel to eight different countries through 13 different programs this summer.”
Three of the 11 enrolled students received partial merit-based scholarships through the Experiment’s exclusive Monroe County scholarship. Eight other students participated in Monroe County’s Take Stock in Children program.
“The Experiment actively recruits students from Monroe County, Florida, and we will promote our summer 2023 programs to high school students at Key West High School, Marathon High School, Somerset Island Prep and Coral Shores High School in the fall,” said Heather Beard, director of enrollment management and partnerships at World Learning.
Participating this summer are:
Coral Shores High School
Teagan Eriksen, France – Cultural Discovery
Emily Howell, Germany – International Relations and the EU
Gabriela Soca, Spain – Spanish Language and Culture
Paulina Soca, Spain – Spanish Language and Culture
Valerie Randall, Italy – Culinary Training and Culture
Zachary Woltanski, Germany – International Relations and the EU
Key West High School
Laira Anaya, Italy – Culinary Training and Culture
Daniela Blanco, Jordan – Arabic Language and the Middle East
Eliany Leal-Espinoza, Germany – International Relations and the EU
Valerie Thene, France – Cultural Discovery
Somerset Island Prep
Lucas Tarnowski, Italy – Culinary Training and Culture
For 90 years, the Experiment in International Living has been a leader in intercultural exchanges for high school students. During its three- to four-week immersive programs, students explore the world through hands-on experiences and home stays in local communities through the lens of a specific theme.
The Experiment is the flagship program of the nonprofit World Learning, which seeks to create a more sustainable, peaceful and just world through education, development and exchange.