MARATHON — Christine Paul will serve as the next principal at Marathon Middle/High School, according to Monroe County School District Superintendent Theresa Axford.
Paul currently serves as the principal of Stanley Switlik Elementary School and will take over the position in August 2023 from outgoing principal Dr. Wendy McPherson, who has been hired as the first principal of CFK Academy, the College of the Florida Keys’ new charter high school in Key West.
“Christine Paul makes me very proud that I have played a part in her development as an administrator,” Axford said. “Her high level of expertise is accompanied by a personality that expresses her calmness, commitment to education and happy demeanor. It is truly a pleasure to appoint a former Marathon High School graduate to the role of principal. Christine has had many successful experiences in leadership and has extensive knowledge of how to support students.
“I have relied on her for expertise in several areas during my tenure as superintendent. I am sure she will serve the Marathon community proudly and with love in her heart for all students and their families.”
After graduating from Florida International University in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in art education degree, Paul became an art teacher in the Monroe County School District, working at Plantation Key School and Sugarloaf School.
As a media specialist in 1999, she began integrating her love of literature with emerging technology at both Plantation Key School and Stanley Switlik Elementary, while also serving as the district library media specialist for several years.
In 2016, Paul began her administrative career as an assistant principal at Marathon Middle/High School, where she coordinated the interventions and support systems, oversaw attendance and supported higher student engagement and achievement as evidenced by an increased graduation rate.
She became the principal of Stanley Switlik Elementary in 2020, leading the school through the COVID-19 pandemic challenges while increasing the learning gains in reading and math.
“As a graduate of Marathon High School and a proud Dolphin, I look forward to working with teachers and staff to provide a school of excellence where all students can achieve their full potential,” Paul said.