MARATHON — Christine Paul will serve as the next principal at Marathon Middle/High School, according to Monroe County School District Superintendent Theresa Axford.

Paul currently serves as the principal of Stanley Switlik Elementary School and will take over the position in August 2023 from outgoing principal Dr. Wendy McPherson, who has been hired as the first principal of CFK Academy, the College of the Florida Keys’ new charter high school in Key West.