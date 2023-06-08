Group

Take Stock graduate Heidy Esparza is pictured with Keynote speaker Dr. Michael Brooks, Superintendent of Schools Theresa Axford and Monroe County Education Foundation President Bryan Green.

 Contributed

KEY WEST — The Monroe County Education Foundation recently recognized the accomplishments of its 63 Take Stock in Children graduating scholars.

The Take Stock in Children Class of 2023 represented more than 10% of the graduating seniors attending Coral Shores, Marathon and Key West High schools.