MONROE COUNTY — Several anglers have been cited or sentenced recently on charges stemming from the illegal harvesting of tarpon, one of the Florida Keys’ most prized backcountry fish.

Tarpon is a highly prized fish and anglers flocked to the Keys and Florida in hopes of catching one. The fish is catch-and-release only, unless an angler is attempting to catch a trophy fish for the International Game Fish Association record and has the proper licensing needed to keep a trophy tarpon, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Jason Rafter.

