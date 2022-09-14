A Coast Guard Station Key West law enforcement crew transfers Cuban migrants from the cutter Diligence to the cutter William Trump off Key West late last month. Coast Guard cutters hold migrants interdicted at sea until they are repatriated to their country of origin.
Photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations boat crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this Cuban fishing vessel about 2 miles south of Marquesas late last month. The occupants were repatriated to Cuba.
Photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell
Photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office crew members notified Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant vessel near the American Shoal Lighthouse off Sugarloaf Key late last month.
Photo by U.S. Coast Guard
Photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell
SOUTH FLORIDA — Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast has enhanced its readiness to address the recent increase in maritime migration from the Bahamas and Cuba through the Florida Straits, from Haiti through the Windward Pass and from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico through the Mona Pass.
Task Force partners are increasing patrols and enforcement around the clock by land, air and sea.
HSTF-SE is a U.S. Department of Homeland Security-led interagency task force responsible for deterring, preventing and responding to illegal maritime migration under Operation Vigilant Sentry. The primary objectives of the task force are to prevent loss of life at sea and to deter and dissuade maritime migration using DHS forces, reinforced by other federal, state, and local assets and capabilities.
“Illegal maritime voyages in the Caribbean are always dangerous and very often deadly,” said Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, commander of U.S. Coast Guard District 7 and director of HSTF-SE. “Smugglers routinely exploit vulnerable migrants for profit while putting their lives at risk aboard overloaded and unseaworthy vessels. These dangerous voyages must not be attempted. Safe, legal, and orderly migration saves lives.”
Operation Vigilant Sentry is HSTF-SE’s comprehensive, integrated, national operational plan for a rapid, effective and unified response of federal, state and local capabilities in response to maritime migration in the Caribbean. OVS describes the basic organization and structure by which the task force will deploy resources and coordinate multi-agency operations to address illegal maritime migration patterns in the southeast region of North America. The plan allows for the task force to adjust resources and posture as necessary based upon illegal maritime migration trends.
“The U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector is committed to working alongside our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in a whole-of-government effort to prepare for and address any potential increases in irregular maritime migration or border security threats in Florida,” said Walter N. Slosar, chief patrol agent for Border Patrol Miami Sector and deputy director of HSTF-SE.
The Coast Guard, which is simultaneously a federal law enforcement agency and a branch of the military, and federal partners maintain a continual presence in the Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea, as part of a multi-layered approach to interdict migrants attempting to enter the U.S. Those without a legal basis in the United States will be repatriated to their country of origin or the country they departed from, consistent with U.S. law, policies, and international treaty obligations..
In 2003, the DHS established HSTF-SE for the purpose of responding to maritime migration events in the Caribbean. The task force provides the organizational framework to detect maritime migration indicators, monitor maritime migration trends and conduct joint training, exercises and planning. Members of the task force include the Coast Guard, the departments of Defense, State, Justice, Health and Human Services and Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Secret Service, and state and local agencies including representatives from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.