The owners of Florida Keys Farm at mile marker 93.9, bayside, have received a favorable ruling from a Monroe County judge that could allow the farm to continue to operate without interference from the county, which claimed a right to regulate agricultural land use.
DAN CAMPBELL/Free Press
County officials say 2 acres of native vegetation was illegally cleared on the Florida Keys Farm property, which stretches from U.S. 1 to Florida Bay.
DAN CAMPBELL/Free Press
County staff took photos of a bulldozer clearing trees on the property in October 2017.
TAVERNIER — After years of legal and code enforcement battles with Monroe County, the owners of a local farming business have received a favorable ruling from a Monroe County judge that could allow the farm to continue to operate without interference from the county and save the owners thousands of dollars in daily fines.
While the case is a significant victory for the farm’s owners, John Simpson and Candice McCarthy, it is another example of the state government preempting local control about such critical planning regulations as protecting native tropical hammocks in the Florida Keys. The county will challenge the judge’s ruling before the Third District Court of Appeal.