The Monroe County Tourist Development Council has awarded $2.28 million in funding to five projects, including pool refurbishments at Jacobs Aquatic Center, above.

 STEPHEN FRINK/Jacobs Aquatic Center

FLORIDA KEYS — The Monroe County Tourist Development Council has awarded $2.28 million in bricks-and-mortar grant funding to five local projects.

The funding includes two Monroe County Parks and Beaches projects for pool refurbishments at Jacobs Aquatic Center in Key Largo and the construction of a bandshell at Big Pine Key Community Park.