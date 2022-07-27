MONROE COUNTY — Authorities arrested two people last week on local murder charges, a rarity for the Florida Keys where months and even years can go by without such violence. Another man, wanted for murder in Texas, was also picked up by the Key West Police Department.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Marathon resident Sean Booth Chidester on a murder charge on Friday, July 22, for reportedly fatally shooting his girlfriend after falsely claiming she committed suicide earlier this month.
“Thankfully, there are few murders in the Florida Keys, but when they do occur, the sheriff’s office will always work aggressively and vigilantly to resolve them as quickly as possible,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “I want to thank my staff, the State Attorney’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office for their diligent work in resolving this sad case.
The case began on July 14, when the sheriff’s office was called to a residence on the 1000 block of Sylvia Avenue in Marathon regarding an alleged suicide, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Chidester was at the scene and the body of 38-year-old Daniela Blackburn was inside the residence. She had been shot in the head with a handgun. Chidester claimed Blackburn shot herself while he was in another room. The 9mm handgun was found in the residence, Linhardt said.
The county medical examiner found the wound was not consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Linhardt said. Detectives also learned that Blackburn had no prior history of mental illness or suicidal tendencies. Chidester is currently in jail on a $1 million bail on the murder charge.
The next day, deputies arrested a 44-year-old Stock Island man on charges of fatally beating his girlfriend.
Delmon Washington was charged in the murder of 46-year-old Latisha Tiare Alce and tampering with evidence, Linhardt said.
The case began when Key West Police stopped a Hyundai that was being driven with a blown tire at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, Linhardt said. Washington was the driver and there were no passengers. He had a significant amount of blood on his clothes and body, but no visible injuries, Linhardt said. He was behaving erratically. Key West Police arrested Washington at that time for DUI, resisting arrest and other charges, according to Linhardt.
Key West Police found Alce’s purse in the car and contacted the owner of the Hyundai — a family member of Alce’s. Key West Police attempted to contact Alce due to the circumstances and were not successful. The family was suspicious that Alce was not with Washington and went to the couple’s residence on the 5100 block of Suncrest Road on Stock Island, Linhardt said.
The family found Alce covered in blood and unresponsive at the residence and called 911, Linhardt said. Arriving deputies attempted to revive Alce, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Alce appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to her face and much of her body. There was a lot of blood at the scene as well as a broken table near her body, Linhardt said.
Detectives located security camera footage from a nearby business that showed Washington and Alce arriving at the residence earlier Friday night. It also showed Washington throwing away a large object and some clothing before leaving the scene in the Hyundai. There were no other vehicles or people seen entering or leaving the residence, Linhardt said.
Washington was already in jail Saturday on the initial charges filed by Key West Police when he was additionally charged with murder by the sheriff’s office, Linhardt said.
Washington has a lengthy arrest record in Monroe County that includes aggravated battery, battery on law enforcement, kidnapping, armed burglary, larceny, drug offenses and resisting arrest among numerous other charges dating to 1999, Linhhardt said.
Key West Police and the U.S. Marshal Service on Thursday, July 21, apprehended a 34-year-old man wanted on murder charges in Texas.
Jason Terrell Smith was wanted for his involvement in a double homicide of two individuals shot and killed in Fort Worth, Texas in May 2021.
The KWPD Criminal Investigations Unit received information that Smith was believed to be residing in Key West. Detectives and a U.S. Marshal Deputy spotted Smith frequenting an apartment located at Robert Gabriel Apartments, 320 Angela St., police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
The Key West Police Department Special Response Team, Criminal Investigations Unit and Special Investigations Unit detectives, along with a deputy from the U.S. Marshal Service, were able to successfully apprehend Smith at the apartments, Crean said. A loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was located in Smith’s waistband when he was taken into custody. It was not known Friday if the pistol was the weapon used in the Texas killings, Crean said.
An inquiry into Smith’s criminal history revealed multiple violent arrests and felony convictions. Smith was arrested on the warrant for murder and will be facing additional charges as a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, Crean said.
Smith was wanted in the May 21, 2021 killings of Harris Hasan and Martin Cisneros, according to his arrest warrant. Smith and Hasan become involved in a gun battle with another man, Cornelius Henderson. Cisneros was not involved in the gun battle, but sitting nearby when he was struck by bullets, according to the warrant.