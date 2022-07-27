MONROE COUNTY — Authorities arrested two people last week on local murder charges, a rarity for the Florida Keys where months and even years can go by without such violence. Another man, wanted for murder in Texas, was also picked up by the Key West Police Department.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Marathon resident Sean Booth Chidester on a murder charge on Friday, July 22, for reportedly fatally shooting his girlfriend after falsely claiming she committed suicide earlier this month.

tohara@keysnews.com