SOUTH FLORIDA — A federal grand jury has indicted three people accused of transporting Cuban nationals into the United States, via Monroe County, to a migrant stash house in Hialeah, where they were held for a requested ransom of $15,000.

A Miami Southern District of Florida Grand Jury indicted Didier Perez Perez, Lester Leyniel Soca Diaz and Yoandy Alonso on charges of conspiracy to transport and harbor aliens for profit, transporting aliens for profit, conspiracy to commit hostage taking and hostage taking. All three defendants have been detained pending trial, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office in Miami.

