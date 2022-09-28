SOUTH FLORIDA — A federal grand jury has indicted three people accused of transporting Cuban nationals into the United States, via Monroe County, to a migrant stash house in Hialeah, where they were held for a requested ransom of $15,000.
A Miami Southern District of Florida Grand Jury indicted Didier Perez Perez, Lester Leyniel Soca Diaz and Yoandy Alonso on charges of conspiracy to transport and harbor aliens for profit, transporting aliens for profit, conspiracy to commit hostage taking and hostage taking. All three defendants have been detained pending trial, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office in Miami.
The migrants were threatened and told they would be “left in the middle of the ocean if their smuggling debts were not paid,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Law enforcement rescued the captured migrants and busted the alien transport ring by accompanying a victim’s friend to the hostage exchange point.
This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation, according to federal prosecutors.
The principal mission of the task force is to identify and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers and other transnational criminal organizations that threaten U.S. citizens.
The task force uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multiagency approach to combat transnational organized crime.
These arrests are the result of ongoing efforts of the Operation Sisyphus Task Force, a multiagency partnership established by the OCDEFT’s Priority Transnational Organized Crime Program.
The Operation Sisyphus Task Force was formed to combat Caribbean-based organized crime and includes the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, FBI Miami and HSI Miami.
In recent years, the Operation Sisyphus Task Force has targeted organizations utilizing coercion and extortion to compel migrants and their families to make payments for the release of loved ones.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Miami field office Robert M. DeWitt, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations’ Miami field office Anthony Salisbury and Hialeah Police Chief George Fuente made the announcement.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Elena Smukler. Assistant United States Attorney Annika Miranda is handling the case’s asset forfeiture.
The indictment comes a record number of Cubans are attempting to come into the United States through South Florida and other borders. There has also been an increase in Cuban migrant smuggling related criminal cases in the past year.