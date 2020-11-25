KEY LARGO — The county will opens the doors to its first model tiny home to the public from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. The pilot project house is located at 41 Judy Place, near mile marker 102, oceanside.
At the open house, COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for visitors. Visitors will be required to wear facial coverings, socially distance from others, and only one family group will be allowed in the house at a time. Limited parking is available.
The Key Largo tiny home is a pilot project the Monroe County Commission approved in December 2018. The commissioners wanted to be creative in finding affordable housing that is wind- and flood-resistant for homeowners to consider as replacements after a disaster or losing their home.
The Cornerstone Tiny Homes prototype is a hurricane-rated structure that could be used as an alternative replacement of a mobile homes after a disaster.
The model home is one bedroom and one bathroom with a porch, a little less than 400 square feet and starts at $85,000 (for the home, without the land).