MONROE COUNTY — Traffic stops within three days resulted in a variety of drug possession arrests, including heroin, cocaine and MDMA/Ecstasy, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Two men and a woman were charged Monday, March 15, with multiple drug violations following a stop by deputies on Big Pine Key, while during the weekend two Key West residents were arrested in Marathon on drug charges after they were stopped for illegal tint and passing illegally on U.S. 1., according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Arrested on Monday were Misty Marie Howard, 39, of Big Pine Key, had a warrant for trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamines and possession of controlled substance; Reed Bryan Bell, 55, of Islamorada, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance; and Markus Dyer, 31, of Big Pine Key, who was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamines, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies on U.S. 1 at 2:40 p.m. saw Howard driving a black BMW southbound. They knew Howard to have arrest warrants for drug trafficking. As deputies moved to make a traffic stop, they realized a Lexus appeared to be traveling with the BMW. The Lexus had two people inside not wearing seat belts. Both vehicles were stopped near mile marker 33. Bell was driving the Lexus, while Dyer, who is Howard’s boyfriend, was the passenger.
Additional deputies and K9 Coral responded. K9 Coral alerted to drugs in the Lexus, and the following were found in Dyer’s possession: 4.1 ounces of MDMA/Ecstasy; 6.1 grams of heroin; 4 grams of crack cocaine; 18 grams of marijuana and a digital scale. Found in Bell’s possession were 3 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy and a pipe, reports state.
K9 Coral also alerted to drugs in the BMW. Several rolled bills contained a powder substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamines.
All three were taken to the Monroe County jail. Howard was being held on $275,000 bond, Dyer on $210,000 bond and Bell on $40,000 bond.
Marsello Eaddy Billups, 47, and Brittany Leighanna Smith, 29, both of Key West, were charged with possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA/Ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies were on patrol at about 8 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in Marathon when they observed a northbound Cadillac with dark window tint. Deputies got behind the vehicle when it entered the turning lane near 55th Street and illegally passed heavy traffic without turning, reports say.
Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and the vehicle passed numerous spots where it could have stopped safely before finally stopping near the IHOP restaurant, reports say.
The driver was identified as Smith, and Billups was the passenger. A 40-year-old male was the second passenger in the rear of the vehicle. A U.S. Border Patrol K9 Unit arrived as backup.
Billups became belligerent and began yelling at the U.S. Border Patrol Agent, reports state, and was removed from the vehicle. The K9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle.
About a half a gram of marijuana, multiple small baggies used to sell drugs and a small tray with cut marks were found in the vehicle. One of the baggies and the tray tested positive for MDMA/Ecstasy.
Neither Billups nor Smith admitted to possessing the contraband.
Both were taken to jail, where Billups was being held on $81,500 bond and Smith on $6,000 bond.
None of the items were found near the back passenger who stated he was unaware the items were in the car and that he was getting a ride home from work. That passenger was released at the scene.