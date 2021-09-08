FLORIDA KEYS — Traffic on U.S. 1 has no doubt become worse in the past decade, but not bad enough to halt development.
The Monroe County Commission has approved the results of a new traffic study for U.S. 1 that will not impact development. A previous traffic study found that the county would have to halt future development because the overall median speed dipped below 45 mph.
The more recent study, which was conducted by the traffic engineering firm AECOM, found the overall speed to be above 45 mph. However, the study did find significant traffic issues in two places in Islamorada.
The median speed dropped to about 35 mph between Tea Table Bridge and Whale Harbor Bridge and 39 mph between Whale Harbor Bridge and Snake Creek Bridge, according to the study.
The study did include possible recommendations if U.S. 1 fails to maintain an overall speed limit of 45 mph. The recommendations included implementing active traffic management improvements and real-time monitoring of traffic flow.
The county and the Florida Department of Transportation could implement measures to address traffic congestion by adding turn lanes at strategic locations to improve roadway capacity. The county and FDOT also could consolidate driveways and access points and modify median openings to reduce interruptions to U.S. 1 traffic, the study found.
It also suggested greater use of local roads to minimize U.S. 1 being used for short trips and not allowing new traffic signals along U. S. 1.
Also the county could conduct speed studies on selected segments of U.S. 1 to confirm if the current posted speed limits are correct and modify them, if necessary, the study recommended.
The commission-approved study comes as AECOM is working on a transportation master plan for the county. AECOM is currently working on the draft, which should be completed prior to the commission’s October meeting, County Planning Director Emily Schemper said. County officials will send the draft to other local governments and take their input, Schemper said.
The plan looks at all traffic issues and ways to mitigate traffic, including implementing alternatives methods of transportation such as ferries and buses.