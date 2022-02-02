MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee last week recommended and ranked a set of projects approved in the U.S. 1 Transportation Master Plan.
The list will be presented to the Monroe County Commission in February for approval to be given to the Florida Department of Transportation to include in its five-year work plan.
The highest-ranked items from that list include adding bus stops and improving associated amenities, enhancing cycling lanes and pedestrian facilities, improvements to problematic intersections, adding more turn lanes and signage, potential changes to the Upper Keys weigh station, prioritizing Snake Creek Bridge reconstruction as a fixed-span bridge, improving and increasing public transit opportunities including the possible development of “park and rides,” and consideration of a Miami-Key West water ferry service.
“Traffic was in the top 3 of concerns of residents in the five-year strategic plan and was the no. 1 concern in follow-up town halls held in 2021,” said Kimberly Matthews, Monroe County’s director of strategic planning. “A safe, sustainable and efficient U.S. 1 is a top priority for the county and municipalities.”
In 2021, the county hosted public input workshops and online questionnaires to put together the Transportation Master Plan. The final product had 183 projects on the solutions list, of which 58 were already in the current FDOT work program. Before the process was completed, the county created the Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee, which has a representative from each of the five municipalities in Monroe County and one from the county, to rank the projects.
The elected boards of the county and municipalities narrowed their concerns to the top 10 to 15 for each area. County staff then merged the collective results to 36 items, which the committee ranked.