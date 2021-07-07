MONROE COUNTY — A public meeting for the development of the Transportation Master Plan will be held virtually at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, via Zoom.
Monroe County is in the process of preparing a master plan that will provide future direction for U.S. 1 within Monroe County. The goal of this meeting is to gain input and feedback from locals and visitors on transportation issues.
The study's objective is to identify transportation needs, develop goals and objectives, and develop an action plan to meet those goals. The action plan will identify potential short-term, mid-term and long-term solutions. These solutions may include roadway, signal, signage and marking improvements to address traffic issues and/or multimodal solutions addressing the needs of pedestrians, bicyclists and public transit.
To participate online visit mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95765060438. To participate via phone, dial 1-646-518-9805 and enter webinar ID: 957 6506 0438.
Information on the Transportation Master Plan can be found at us1masterplan.com. Meeting details can be found at monroecounty-fl.gov/transportation.
The final Transportation Master Plan will be presented to the Monroe County Commission at a future public meeting.