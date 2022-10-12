Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, left, Greg Sullivan and Coldiron assistant Jen Garcia pose with a new trash bin.
LOWER KEYS — Small trash receptacles at local bus stops have been replaced after county officials received calls from residents about overflowing trash, according to county officials.
Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron worked with Monroe County Solid Waste Director Cheryl Sullivan and Waste Management District Manager Greg Sullivan to replace the cans.
The previous bins were small and light, meaning trash was often overflowing from them or a Key deer could easily topple them over to get to the contents.
Seventeen older cans from Big Pine Key through Stock Island have been replaced with bigger and heavier receptacles, officials said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.