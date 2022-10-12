Cans

Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, left, Greg Sullivan and Coldiron assistant Jen Garcia pose with a new trash bin.

 Contributed

LOWER KEYS — Small trash receptacles at local bus stops have been replaced after county officials received calls from residents about overflowing trash, according to county officials.

Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron worked with Monroe County Solid Waste Director Cheryl Sullivan and Waste Management District Manager Greg Sullivan to replace the cans.