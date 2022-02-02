MONROE COUNTY — The Trauma Star air ambulance helicopter program set a record in 2021 for the number of annual flights flown with 1,383, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The yearly average is typically about 1,000 flights, so last year was a particularly busy year for the pilots, nurses, paramedics and mechanics.
“The number of flights shows how important this program is for Monroe County,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “I want to thank our partners with Monroe County Fire Rescue and the Board of County Commissioners, as well as everyone on staff who provide its top quality level of service every day.”
The Trauma Star program is administered by the sheriff’s office, which also staffs the pilots, mechanics and program director while the flight nurses and flight paramedics are staffed by Monroe County Fire Rescue.
Trauma Star is one of the busiest air ambulances services in the country, often flying four times the rate of other agencies, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release. Trauma Star is also flying at greater distances than most other agencies due to the geography of the Keys and the location of trauma centers in Miami.
Approximately one-third of the Trauma Star flights are for trauma alerts regarding incidents such as vehicle crashes, and the remaining two-thirds are critical interfacility flights for hospital patients in need of an immediate higher level of care than offered in local hospitals.
There are three Trauma Star helicopters that operate out of two bases: One at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport and a second at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island. The flight time from Lower Keys Medical Center to the three closest trauma centers — Kendall Regional Trauma Center, Jackson Memorial Hospital South and Jackson Ryder Trauma Center — is 50 to 55 minutes, according to the county.
The Trauma Star helicopters are capable of double-lifts and are often flying more than one patient, so the number of patients served last year was even greater than 1,383.
Trauma Star provides life support missions to Monroe County residents and property owners at no out-of-pocket expense.
In 2017, the county approved the purchase of a second Sikorsky S76C+ helicopter. The twin-engine Sikorskys cruise at 150 knots, making them the fastest rotorcraft in the Keys.
In 2018, Monroe County purchased a third helicopter from Switzerland, to be used as a backup when the other helicopters are undergoing routine maintenance. The helicopter cost $1.2 million, according to the county’s website.