MARATHON — A Trauma Star flight nurse being investigated for falsifying controlled substance logs for the air ambulance service has resigned.
Late last month, Monroe County Fire Rescue received an internal anonymous tip about documentation discrepancies in the Trauma Star controlled substance logs.
The investigation resulted in the removal of Chief Flight Nurse Lynda Rusinowski from duty, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
“The risk was identified and isolated without any disruption of service to our community or the Trauma Star operation,” Monroe County Fire Chief Steve Hudson said. “We took swift action and do not condone any misconduct from our employees. Trauma Star will continue to provide our community the highest quality of service.”
Monroe County Fire Rescue is working closely with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the ongoing criminal investigation and implemented changes to the documentation process for more secure controlled substance tracking, Livengood said.
On Friday, Aug. 19, the county sent Rusinoswki a letter stating the county government was terminating her employment.
“Your position of Chief Flight Nurse requires you to fly on the Trauma Star helicopter, and requires you to dispense medications under the supervision of Dr. Sandra Schwemmer, Medical Director,” the letter stated.
“As of today, you have been prohibited from flying on the Trauma Star helicopter or entering or remaining in any Trauma Star property or facility by Sheriff Rick Ramsay, and you have been prohibited from operating under the license of the Medical Director in any capacity. As such, you no longer have the qualifications necessary to perform your job.”
But the next day, Rusinowski sent the county a letter stating she was resigning.
“Please accept this as my notice of resignation for personal reasons, effective immediately,” the letter stated. “Thank you for your consideration.”
Rusinowski is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and charges are pending.
Last year, Trauma Star crews flew 1,386 flights and carried 1,458 patients to Miami hospitals, while also providing advanced life support to those patients, and the program is on pace to exceed those numbers this year, according sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Three Trauma Star helicopters operate out of two bases: One at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport and a second at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island.
The transport service is provided free to residents and property owners of Monroe County.