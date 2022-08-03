Mosquito

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes carrying tropical diseases, such as dengue and Zika, can be found in the Florida Keys.

UPPER KEYS — The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County has received laboratory confirmation of a travel-related case of dengue in Monroe County.

The individual received medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the local health department office. The department would not confirm an exact location in the Keys, but Florida Keys Mosquito Control District spokesman Chadd Huff said the agency is focusing its efforts on Tavernier.

