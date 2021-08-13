The National Hurricane Center early Friday upgraded the tropical storm watch for the Florida Keys to a tropical storm warning. The warning, for Tropical Depression Fred, extends from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay.
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area, generally within 36 hours.
At 8 a.m. Friday, the center of Fred was positioned about 316 miles east-southeast of Key West. It was moving to the west-northwest at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain at 35 mph.
Tropical Depression Fred is expected to move near eastern and central Cuba today while regaining tropical storm strength and then is forecast to move near the Keys on Saturday.
Significant weather impacts to the Keys, from Fred, will most likely arrive early Saturday morning, according to Jon Rizzo, warning coordinator for the National Weather Service office in Key West. Those potential impacts include:
• Heavy rainfall of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated maximum totals up to 8 inches through Monday morning. Likely street and poor drainage area flooding, especially during the times of high tides Saturday and Sunday. A flood watch is in effect for all of the Keys from Friday evening through early Sunday morning.
• A threat of tropical storm-force winds, especially with frequent squalls.
• A few tornadoes associated with rain bands late Friday and Saturday.
• Very hazardous marine conditions, including heavy wave action and possible wave overwash over docks and seawalls.
Monroe County Emergency Management is to stage a coordinating conference Friday morning to discuss the storm and decide on protective actions, if required.