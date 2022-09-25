MONROE COUNTY — The National Hurricane Center Sunday issued a tropical storm watch for the Lower Keys and adjacent waters, from the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas including Key West.
A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds from 39 mph to 73 mph) are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. However, the chances for sustained hurricane force-winds (74 mph and higher) in the Lower Keys and Key West are low at about 6%, according to the NHC.
A coastal flood watch has been issued for all of the Keys by the National Weather Service's Key West Office for the potential of 1 to 2 feet above normal high tide levels. The highest potential for coastal flooding is in the Lower Keys and Key West. At 5 p.m. Sunday, the center of Ian was positioned about 580 miles south of Key West. It was moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph.
The NHC forecast has Ian turning north-northwest Monday, and reach major hurricane strength by Monday night before passing over western Cuba. Ian is then to turn north and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday.
Although the Keys are currently out of the forecast track error cone, residents and visitors should remain vigilant for any changes, county officials said.
Tropical storm conditions are most possible for the Lower and Middle Florida Keys during the Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday time frame.
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds can make driving on the Overseas Highway extremely hazardous. It is best to say off the roads and water and remain indoors during adverse weather conditions, advised Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner.
No storm-related protective actions were issued Sunday, but directives may be issued Monday, Weiner said.
The Monroe County Clerk’s Office and all other county offices throughout the Keys are to be open Monday. Monroe County schools are to be in session Monday as well.