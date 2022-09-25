MONROE COUNTY — The National Hurricane Center Sunday issued a tropical storm watch for the Lower Keys and adjacent waters, from the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas including Key West.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds from 39 mph to 73 mph) are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. However, the chances for sustained hurricane force-winds (74 mph and higher) in the Lower Keys and Key West are low at about 6%, according to the NHC.