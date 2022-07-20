UPPER KEYS — Bonefish & Tarpon Trust will honor fishing guide Capt. Paul Dixon and angler Andy Mill, both denizens of Florida Keys fishing grounds, during the organization’s annual awards ceremony in New York City on Oct. 6.

“Paul Dixon and Andy Mill are legends on the flats and in BTT’s history,” said BTT President and CEO Jim McDuffie. “Their rise in the sport paralleled our founding and early growth as a conservation organization, and they were with us every step of the way, sharing their spotlight to highlight our mission and inspire others to join our ranks. We’re grateful to have this opportunity to recognize their many contributions to our success.”