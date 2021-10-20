FLORIDA CITY — After hearing strong opposition to a proposed flyover bridge at the top of the 18-Mile Stretch, the Florida Turnpike Enterprise, a division of the Florida Department of Transportation, has suspended that part of its roadway expansion project for now.
“We were a unified group at the [July 20] meeting,” said Brian Conesa, executive director of the Tropical Everglades Visitor Association, which opposes the project. “We did a letter-writing campaign following the meeting. Hopefully, they suspended this aspect of the project for good.”
Conesa, other business owners and elected officials took to the podium to urge FTE to abandon the proposed 3-mile flyover bridge at S.W. 352nd Street, just south of the Pollo Tropical restaurant, to the turnpike as it would “kill” any existing and future business development on U.S. 1.
Conesa pointed to a few long-established restaurants in the area that have closed shop and some new ones that have opened as a sign of an unstable local economy. He said the flyover would cripple remaining businesses.
“The preferred Build Alternative presented at the July 20, 2021, public hearing was designed to alleviate traffic congestion by giving motorists more options for travel, improve safety, improve accessibility and enhance emergency evacuation and response,” Nicola Liquori, FTE’s executive director and CEO, wrote to Conesa in response.
“FTE has observed recurring weekend traffic backups onto the southbound high-speed travel lanes due to the volume of cars at the Palm Drive and U.S. 1 intersection. While the project as described at the public hearing meets the transportation needs of the State Highway System and minimizes environmental impacts, we understand and appreciate the concerns from the public delivered during the public hearing. We value the need for an ongoing dialogue with community members including the area’s business owners. For this reason, the department has suspended activity to further develop the turnpike ramp over Palm Drive and U.S. 1 intersection and looks forward to working with the community to consider other alternatives that could address some of the safety and operational needs of the area.”
Some lay blame on the 18-Mile Stretch for the backups.
Marshall Walker, a Key Largo resident, previously said the flyover would just move congestion further south on U.S. 1.
“We in the Keys don’t particularly want more people. It’s going to cause problems on the stretch. It’s going to cause problems where I live,” he said.
Islamorada Councilman David Webb also said during the public hearing that traffic on the stretch would worsen.
“Whether you have two lanes, four lanes, six lanes, once you hit the stretch, it’s one lane,” he said. “You can make an argument that by extending the lanes from four to six, and doing a flyover right to the beginning of the stretch, you are just going to move the traffic jam right to the beginning of the stretch.”
FTE’s Project Development and Environment Study is still ongoing. Its purpose is to develop and evaluate alternatives that would improve operations and safety, accommodate travel demands and improve evacuation and emergency response times.
This study is the second phase of a FDOT project development process and involves the combined efforts of professional engineers, planners and scientists, who collect and analyze project-related information to determine social, economic, physical and environmental impacts.
The project development process consists of five phases: planning, project development and environment study, design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.
The last 3 miles of the southern turnpike lanes will likely still be widened from three lanes to six.
“No additional meetings have been scheduled at this time, but as the letter states, the department will work with the community to consider other alternatives to address the safety needs in the area,” said FTE spokeswoman Angela Starke.
If there is any more information or a future meeting date, it will be announced, she said.
For more information about the project, visit turnpikesouthmiamidade.com.