MONROE COUNTY — The wave of Cuban migrants continued last week with two sailing more than 100 miles on windsurfing boards and landing in the Florida Keys.
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Miami Sector apprehended two Cuban migrants after they made landfall in the Keys on windsurfing boards. The migrants will be processed for removal proceedings.
One of the two migrants who windsurfed was found clinging to a pylon on the Seven Mile Bridge, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada said. No injuries were reported.
Also last Wednesday morning, Border Protection discovered another Cuban migrant on Big Pine Key, according to officials with U.S. Border Patrol.
On Monday, Oct. 10, U.S. Border Patrol agents, with support from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a migrant landing near Marathon and encountered 10 Cuban migrants. The migrants reported their vessel sank near the shore, but they were able to swim to shore and were detained by authorities about 5:30 a.m., according to Border Patrol.
On Friday, Oct., 7, 21 Cuban migrants from were taken into Border Patrol custody after making landfall at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park in Key West. The group of migrants, 17 adult males and four adult females, arrived at about 1 a.m. on a rustic vessel, also called a chug. No injuries were reported, according to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.
Coast Guard crews repatriated 324 migrants to Cuba recently.
South Florida is experiencing a record number of Cuban migrant landings, as the political and economic situation in Cuba continues to deteriorate.
In addition to the record number of landings, the number of missing or dead Cuban migrants has increased from recent years. Authorities located the bodies of at least five of 16 Cuban migrants reported missing off the Lower Keys waters during Hurricane Ian.