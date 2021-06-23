MONROE COUNTY — Authorities were busy last week responding to emergencies on the water, two of which were fatalities.
A 25-year-old Melrose, Massachusetts, woman died after being pulled from the water at Bahia Honda State Park Sunday, June 13, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Katherine Boukharov was pronounced dead at Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon.
Several witnesses reported seeing Boukharov face down and motionless in the water at approximately 5:54 p.m. when they brought her to shore, began CPR and called 911, Linhardt said.
Autopsy results are pending.
A 50-year-old Tamarac man died Tuesday, June 15, after diving on the USNS Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg wreck off Key West, Linhardt said. The diver was identified as Barry Beckett.
Beckett was diving with Southpoint Divers aboard the commercial dive boat the Phoenix. He returned to the dive boat after a dive. He stopped breathing aboard the boat at that time, Linhardt said.
The boat crew began CPR. Beckett was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island where he was pronounced dead at 10:58 a.m. Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.
Three people holding on to a capsized vessel off Duck Key were rescued by Deputy Nelson Sanchez Tuesday, June 15.
The sheriff’s office, the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were notified at approximately 3:47 p.m. of a capsized 18-foot Sea Ray boat, Linhardt said.
There were three occupants without life jackets clinging to the boat about one to 2 miles off Duck Key on the ocean side, Linhardt said.
Sanchez responded from mile marker 74 to the area off mile marker 61. He rescued two women ages 19 and 21 and a 55-year-old man. Their names were not immediately available, Linhardt said.
None required serious medical attention.