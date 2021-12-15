KEY WEST — Two local Republicans — former Key West City Manager Jim Scholl and local Realtor Stephen Hammond — are in the process of applying to be appointed to the Monroe County Commission seat now vacant with last week’s resignation of Commissioner Eddie Martinez.
Scholl, former Key West city manager and U.S. Navy base commander, sent a bio to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office after Martinez, a Republican, was arrested on domestic violence charges and there began to be calls for his resignation, he said.
“If they need an eligible person, I am available,” Scholl said. “I will be the fill-in guy. ... I think I have the background and I have stayed in touch with all the major issues that extend beyond the city of Key West. I have worked with the county before and I could get up to speed on the issues very quickly.”
Scholl did not rule out running for the seat next year.
Scholl was a Navy aviator and rose to the rank of captain. He served as base commander for Naval Air Station Key Wet from July 2003 to July 2006. He was selected Key West city manager in July 2007 and served to July 2012. He then served again as city manager from July 2014 to October 2019.
Hammond, a 21-year Key West resident, was appointed by then-Gov. Charlie Crist and has served on the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District Board since about 2008, he said.
He served as vice president of the Southernmost Republican Club for six years and as president for two years. He has also been on Monroe County Republican Executive Committee since 2007 and has been a state committeeman for the Republican Party in Monroe County since being elected by the local delegation of the party in 2015, he said. Committeemen work with the local party to win local elections and promote issues.
“I think I can bring something to the table,” Hammond said. “I enjoy being involved in this. ... I want to give back to the community.”
If appointed, Hammond would run for the seat next year, he said.
According to Florida law, the governor will appoint an interim commissioner to serve until a special election can be held in 2022 as part of the regular election cycle next year. The special election winner will serve the remaining two years of Martinez’s term until November 2024.
In the 2022 election, four of the five county commission seats will be up for election. By statute, Districts 2 and 4 are normally up for election in Gubernatorial election years. The winners of those races will serve until November 2026. In addition to District 3, District 5 will also be up for a special election following the death of Commissioner Mike Forster in early September. DeSantis selected former state Rep. Holly Raschein to serve as the interim appointment. The District 3 and District 5 special election winners will serve until November 2024.
Martinez was elected in 2020 to serve as the commissioner for District 3, which covers the Old Town portion of Key West. In his absence, if any constituents in District 3 have any questions or issues that need immediate attention, they can reach out to Monroe County staff or another commissioner, county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said.
Martinez resigned Dec. 7, a week after being arrested on a domestic violence charge in Hialeah and accusations by his family members that he has been abusing his prescription pain medication.
Martinez was also facing a pending criminal investigation and civil lawsuit into whether he was eligible to win the district seat and vote in the election.
Former Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers filed a lawsuit and a complaint shortly after she lost the election to Martinez. The criminal complaint claimed that Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election and committed voter fraud. Carruthers also filed a civil lawsuit challenging the election on the same grounds.
Carruthers announced last Wednesday that she was withdrawing her lawsuit after Martinez resigned from office.
“It is clear that his replacement will in fact be someone who lives in District 3,” Carruthers wrote in an email. “The two names I have heard as possible replacements are both gentlemen of integrity who know Key West and are full-time residents here.”