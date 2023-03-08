LOWER KEYS — The Monroe County Engineering Department recently completed two local projects.
The first was the Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail Connection at Cudjoe Gardens, an asphalt shared-use path connecting Drost Drive to the U.S. 1 crosswalk of the trail.
The project was funded by grants from the Florida Department of Transportation, the Monroe County Tourist Development Council and District 1 Transportation Impact Fees.
“The contracting team did an excellent job finishing early and within budget,” Monroe County Project Manager Debra London said. “The project is a good example of government working with the community to improve neighborhoods.”
The late Cudjoe Gardens resident David Img championed the connection of the trail. He requested pedestrian and bicycle access safety improvements, and Monroe County worked with FDOT and others to move it to fruition, according to Kristen Livengood, county spokeswoman. His wife attended the opening ceremony of the pathway in his honor. Commissioner Michelle Lincoln and Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay also attended.
Lincoln, whose district falls in the Lower Keys, also visited a project completed in late 2022 in the Koehn subdivision of Big Pine Key. The neighborhood had a roadway and drainage project done, and a nearby street, Loma Lane, was also resurfaced.
“The Koehn project included drainage culverts and swales and rehabilitation of over 2.5 miles of neighborhood streets,” London said.
The project was completed on time and under budget and was partially funded with a FDOT Small County Outreach Program grant.
“I am so happy because I can now take my granddaughter roller skating and bike riding on a great street, and the kids down the street put up a basketball hoop. These are all things we couldn’t have done before,” said Andrea Thrasher, who has lived in the neighborhood for 24 years.