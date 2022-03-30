MONROE COUNTY — Two local sheriff’s office employees recently found themselves on the wrong side of the law after being arrested on battery-related charges.
Homestead police arrested a 31-year-old Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lauren Landa on Tuesday, March 22, after a domestic incident, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Landa is accused of grabbing a necklace around another woman’s throat during an argument, which left scratches on the woman’s neck and chest, according to a Homestead Police Department report.
Landa was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, Linhardt said.
An internal affairs investigation was opened. Landa has been employed by the sheriff’s office since Jan. 2, 2019, Linhardt said.
On Saturday, March 19, Key West Police arrested a 27-year-old sheriff’s office civilian employee following a domestic violence call, Linhardt said. Alexsa Lashae Rahming was charged with misdemeanor battery.
Rahming pushed another female to the ground and down three steps, causing cuts to the victim’s elbow, according to a Key West Police report. The incident occurred on the 300 block of Angela Street at approximately 2:52 a.m. Saturday. Key West Police warned Rahming earlier that night/morning to stay away from the victim after a previous call.
An internal affairs investigation was opened. Rahming was placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation as well as the Internal Affairs investigation.
Rahming works at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island as a civilian records clerk.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay said he was disappointed to hear of the incidents, which he added would be fully investigated.
“As always, I will keep this community informed of significant events that occur in this agency, good and bad,” he said.
In January, the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office chose not to charge two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were initially charged by Key West Police in an off-duty fight on Duval Street in December.
Prosecutors filed “memorandums of no action” in court against deputies Connor Scott Curry, 23, and Trevor Dawson Pike, 25, who were arrested on disorderly conduct and felony battery charges following a fight with two U.S. Navy sailors on Duval Street on Dec. 18. After review of cellphone video evidence, the SAO found that Pike was defending himself and Curry was not engaged in the incident.
Ramsay defended the actions of the two deputies and reinstated them to their duties after reading witness statements and reviewing the video of the fight that was released to a Tampa news station by tourists visiting Key West who witnessed it.