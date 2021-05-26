KEY LARGO — United Way of Collier and the Keys last week presented a donation of $2.1 million to two reef restoration organizations, part of a $3.5 million gift the charity received from the United Arab Emirates in February 2020.
It’s part of an effort known as “Mission: Iconic Reefs,” undertaken by the National Atmospheric and Oceanographic Administration, with support from United Way, to restore coral at seven especially important reef sites. The two groups are the Coral Restoration Foundation, which received a little over $1.9 million to expand its work at Carysfort Reef off Key Largo, and Reef Renewal USA, which got $176,356 to out-plant nursery-grown coral at Sombrero Reef off Marathon. The funding will also help with educational efforts, internships and community outreach.
Leaders from United Way and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary touted the donation as a sign of the momentum that reef restoration has gained over the years and recognition that the international community understands the importance coral reefs not only to marine health but also to humans.
Ken Nedimyer started the first coral nursery in the Upper Keys in 2001 with his wife and children. They at first intended to sell the corals to aquariums, but Nedimyer, a tropical fish collector who has been diving in the Keys for decades, got a different idea.
“I was basically watching the reefs dying around me. I’ve been diving around here since 1969 and the reefs have deteriorated a lot,” he said.
Nedimyer described that first dive he went on in the Keys in the late 1960s. It was a rough day weather-wise but he said he begged a group of divers to take him to Carysfort Reef. They eventually agreed and Nedimyer was mystified by the beauty of the then-healthy reef and fish population.
“It was live elkhorn coral all the way to the surface as far as you could see over the reef and to the right and left. An entire huge field, acres of elkhorn coral, and I just sat there on the edge of the reef and I just looked at that forever field and it was so amazing, the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” Nedimyer said.
He added that if you go back to the same area now, it’s “100% dead.”
Nedimyer went on to found the Coral Restoration Foundation to grow coral to be out-planted on the reefs, then later left that organization and started Reef Renewal USA. He said he had “outlived my usefulness” at the first organization, and couldn’t continue running it while working internationally on other reef restoration projects. He has set up coral nurseries in 15 countries.
Nedimyer thought that coral restoration could eventually become as big as it is today, but said that the first 10 years of his efforts were spent trying to convince people that it could be done. He doesn’t believe that the reefs will get back to what they were in his lifetime, but they could be much better than what they are now.
“If we spent half the money on coral restoration that is spent on one football game, we could get a lot done,” he said.
At a Thursday event held at Bayside Grille for United Way to present the funding to the two groups, Scott Winters, CEO of the Coral Restoration Foundation, stressed that revitalizing the coral reefs is not just beneficial for the natural environment, but also for humans who live near them.
“Communities where reefs are located are highly dependent on the reefs for their entire economy,” Winters said. “So they’re highly susceptible to changes in that.”
This is the United Way’s first donation to the coral restoration effort. The United Arab Emirate’s interest in Florida goes back to 2017, when following Hurricane Irma, their ambassador to the U.S. made a donation of $10 million to then-Gov. Rick Scott. Through a series of connections, the United Way connected with the ambassador’s office. Dana Al Marashi, head of cultural diplomacy at the ambassador’s office, even came to South Florida a few times, and through those visits learned of the need to protect the devastated reefs. Al Marashi spoke to the crowd at Bayside Grille through a recorded video message from her home in Dubai.
The Keys area president of the United Way, Leah Stockton, said that restoring the reefs is important not only because the reefs are vital in protecting the islands from hurricane storm surge, but also because 60% of the Keys’ residents are financially dependent on the reefs for their livelihood.
“Our reefs are in such a state of devastation that if we don’t start working on them now, there’s no hope,” Stockton said.
Stockton said that while the reefs are important in and of themselves, United Way’s main focus is assisting families in need, such as fisherman, divers and restaurant workers, who she said are already struggling as the cost of living in the Keys swells. Their situation will be worse, she said, if the natural environment is lost.
Although the restoration effort has grown immensely over the last couple decades, challenges still lay ahead. Winters said the biggest challenge for reef conservation in Florida is increasing awareness.
“We need more people to understand that the reef is a treasure not just to those of us that live here but for the entire country,” Winters said. “The Grand Canyon is a national treasure, the Florida Keys and the Florida reef should be a national treasure.”